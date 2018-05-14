Van Driver Smashes Into Lorry After “Falling Asleep At The Wheel”

Dash-cam footage has captured the moment a van was flipped onto its side after the driver “fell asleep at the wheel” and crashed into a lorry.

The incident was filmed by another driver on a dual carriageway in Northamptonshire on Thursday.

The video shows the white Volkswagen stalling two lanes before smashing into the corner of a nearby lorry.

Picture: SWNS

The van was sent skidding across both lanes before hitting the central reservation and rolling onto its side.

Miraculously the van driver suffered only a few cuts.

It was captured by witness Dan Davies, 44, who helped pull the motorist from his vehicle.

“Apart from a few cuts and a bit of shock he was fine,” Mr Davies said.

"I was just shocked to watch it happen, you could see something was not right as I approached.

“The guy didn’t have a clue when I found him stood up in his van - he just looked like he had woken up from a dream.

“He just fell asleep he said.”

Picture: SWNS

Mr Davies said police and ambulance crews arrived soon after, with the crash causing three-hour tailbacks.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.15pm on May 10 to a collision between a van and a lorry.

“It was westbound between 2 and 1 near Welford.

"One person was treated for minor injuries."

The force said no arrests were made.