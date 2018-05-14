Van Driver Smashes Into Lorry After “Falling Asleep At The Wheel”

14 May 2018, 14:23

Dash-cam footage has captured the moment a van was flipped onto its side after the driver “fell asleep at the wheel” and crashed into a lorry.

The incident was filmed by another driver on a dual carriageway in Northamptonshire on Thursday.

The video shows the white Volkswagen stalling two lanes before smashing into the corner of a nearby lorry.

Van crashes into lorry
Picture: SWNS

The van was sent skidding across both lanes before hitting the central reservation and rolling onto its side.

Miraculously the van driver suffered only a few cuts.

It was captured by witness Dan Davies, 44, who helped pull the motorist from his vehicle.

“Apart from a few cuts and a bit of shock he was fine,” Mr Davies said.

"I was just shocked to watch it happen, you could see something was not right as I approached.

“The guy didn’t have a clue when I found him stood up in his van - he just looked like he had woken up from a dream.

“He just fell asleep he said.”

The van was flipped onto its side
Picture: SWNS

Mr Davies said police and ambulance crews arrived soon after, with the crash causing three-hour tailbacks.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.15pm on May 10 to a collision between a van and a lorry.

“It was westbound between 2 and 1 near Welford.

"One person was treated for minor injuries."

The force said no arrests were made.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

Brexit

Brexit

Russia

Russia

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

NHS

NHS