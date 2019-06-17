17 Year Old Critical After Shooting During Weekend Of London Violence

17 June 2019, 16:51 | Updated: 17 June 2019, 16:52

A crime scene remains in place. File Photo.
A crime scene remains in place. File Photo. Picture: PA

A 17-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in South West London on Sunday evening.

Police are appealing for information after the shooting in in Tulse Hill.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said officers were called at approximately 21:40hrs on Sunday, 16 June to reports of shots fired on the Tulse Hill Estate.

Police and paramedics rushed to the area and established a crime scene.

Later a 17-year-old male arrived at hospital suffering gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Serious Crime Trident Command are leading the investigation into the shooting, which comes after a weekend of violence across London.

The news comes as Scotland Yard investigate four deaths over the weekend in the capital.

The latest killing involves a 42-year-old man who was discovered collapsed and suffering stab wounds in Whalebone Lane, near West Ham Lane, in Stratford on Monday morning.

The stabbing follows the deaths of two teenagers who were killed in different parts of London within minutes of each other on Friday.

Violence erupted across London at the weekend and several police officers were injured after around 100 youths pelted them with missiles near Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London.

A female PC also had her head repeatedly smashed against a wall as she tried to search a 14-year-old boy in Streatham, south west London.

