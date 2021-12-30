Four people injured after two double stabbings in London

Two double stabbings took place in the capital. Picture: Life In Kilburn

By Emma Soteriou

Four people have been injured after two double stabbings took place in London within the space of an hour.

The stabbings were committed in Ilford and Kilburn on Wednesday, the London Ambulance Service confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Seven Kings Station at around 4pm following a report of an assault, where they found two people with stab wounds.

They were then called to Kilburn just before 5pm, where the two further stabbings had occurred.

All four victims were taken to hospital as a priority and Seven Kings Station was temporarily closed while enquiries were ongoing.

Two of the stabbings took place on on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Life In Kilburn

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene including two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, several paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated two patients for stab wounds and took them both as a priority to hospital."

On the subject of the Kilburn incident, they said: "We were called at 4.58pm today (29 December) to reports of a stabbing on Kilburn High Road.

"We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We treated two patients for knife injuries and took them both as a priority to a major trauma centre."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4472/29Dec.

"To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org."