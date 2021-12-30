Four people injured after two double stabbings in London

30 December 2021, 01:10 | Updated: 30 December 2021, 01:27

Two double stabbings took place in the capital.
Two double stabbings took place in the capital. Picture: Life In Kilburn

By Emma Soteriou

Four people have been injured after two double stabbings took place in London within the space of an hour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The stabbings were committed in Ilford and Kilburn on Wednesday, the London Ambulance Service confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Seven Kings Station at around 4pm following a report of an assault, where they found two people with stab wounds.

They were then called to Kilburn just before 5pm, where the two further stabbings had occurred.

All four victims were taken to hospital as a priority and Seven Kings Station was temporarily closed while enquiries were ongoing.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of trafficking teenage girls for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein

Read more: 'Cost of living catastrophe': Families face £1,200 hit as energy bills soar and taxes rise

Two of the stabbings took place on on Kilburn High Road.
Two of the stabbings took place on on Kilburn High Road. Picture: Life In Kilburn

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene including two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner, several paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and we also dispatched medics from London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated two patients for stab wounds and took them both as a priority to hospital."

On the subject of the Kilburn incident, they said: "We were called at 4.58pm today (29 December) to reports of a stabbing on Kilburn High Road.

"We sent two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic practitioner and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We treated two patients for knife injuries and took them both as a priority to a major trauma centre."

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Anyone with information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4472/29Dec.

"To remain 100 per cent anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org."

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell: The events that led to her trial, as she now faces decades behind bars
The guardsman is said to have gone back to check on the child

Child 'stepped on' after getting in way of marching guardsman at Tower of London
Scotland has reached a new daily record of Covid infections.

Sturgeon confirms Covid restrictions extended amid record number of cases
PC Ryan Connolly has been sacked following an investigation from Merseyside Police.

Police officer sacked after taking murder scene selfie while on duty
Boris Johnson wants Brits to test themselves before heading out to party - despite a lack of availability on the Government website

PM tells Brits to test before NYE parties as 8m kits promised ahead of celebrations
Declan Jones, 30, was sentenced to six months in prison in September.

Former police officer jailed for assault on duty found dead

The average pub lost £10,335 in the week leading up to Christmas.

Pubs and restaurants lost more than £10,000 each in week before Christmas
The report found teenagers being taken into care are sometimes put in more danger than before entering the care system.

Social care system 'handing children over' to criminal gangs, report finds
David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis

David Lammy: Scrap VAT on energy to fight cost of living crisis
Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain

Not having kids because of climate 'cultish', Andrew Castle tells Insulate Britain