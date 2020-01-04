David Lammy rules himself out of Labour leadership contest to replace Corbyn

David Lammy rules himself out of Labour leadership contest to replace Corbyn. Picture: PA

The MP for Tottenham had considered a bid but today ruled himself out.

David Lammy has ruled himself out of the Labour leadership contest by saying that he is not the candidate who is "best placed to unite our party's factions".

The MP for Tottenham had considered a bid - and many expected him to announce his run after the new year.

In a tweet, the Remain-supporting MP said: "I'm humbled by all who have encouraged me to stand for Labour leader.

"After serious consideration, I'm ruling myself out.

"I'm committed to playing my full part in opposition, but we need the candidate best placed to unite our party's factions so we can win the country's trust."