Uber Drivers To Pay London Congestion Charge Under New Plans

Picture: PA

Uber drivers will have to pay the Congestion Charge in London under new plans being drawn up by TfL, LBC can reveal.

The move would see private hire drivers, who are currently exempt from the fee, paying £11.50 a day.

It forms part of Mayor Sadiq Khan’s bid to improve the capital’s air quality.

Uber has more than 40,000 drivers in London, with the total of private hire drivers believed to be around 100,000.

The company is yet to officially respond to the proposals which will be published later today.

However, a source told LBC’s Theo Usherwood the company’s drivers could have to pay the charge themselves.

The Congestion Charge currently operates in central London between 07:00 and 18:00, Monday to Friday