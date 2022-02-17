Royal Navy ships patrolling Channel 'too high' to block migrant boats, minister admits

17 February 2022, 09:33 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 09:47

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A minister has told LBC that Royal Navy vessels used to intercept migrant dinghies in the English Channel are too high to bring people safely on board.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast with Tom Swarbrick the "platforms sit too high above the water for you to realistically be able to cross".

He added: "The point is you will need additional platforms that are appropriate to the task, you need a very low outboard height to be able to safely bring people from a dinghy into your vessel."

Mr Heappey insisted the operation in the Channel is "already pretty successful" despite a record-breaking year in 2021 when at least 28,000 migrants arrived in the UK.

READ MORE: 'We would not storm migrant boats': Navy rejects plan to push back Channel refugees

READ MORE: Number of people crossing English Channel in small boats tripled in 2021

He said this was because "97% of the dinghies that go into the water are identified, observed and are tracked as they move towards the UK".

He added: "I think the fact that you know where 97% of the boats are gives you the opportunity to have a pretty high degree of control over the way in which people land in the UK."

"Whether they are then intercepted at sea or whether the people as they disembark are arrested or taken away at that point is the concern," he said.

He hailed Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Nationality and Borders Bill, which has been widely criticised as an "anti-refugee bill", saying it will "change the dynamic of the Channel".

He said: "At the moment the migrants are not breaking the law by physically being in a dinghy heading towards the UK.

"They are intercepted as a vessel in distress under the saving life at sea convention, so the Nationality and Borders Bill that the Home Secretary has been taking through the Commons will criminalise the crossing and that will change the dynamic in the Channel because rather than people wanting to be intercepted that dynamic changes."

He said because of the bill "actually now the point of arrest would be in the Channel" and that "in itself acts as a deterrent".

He added that because "some dinghies will be so flimsy or overcrowded", the Navy would "need to shadow it into shore" and make arrests "on the beach because it would be too dangerous to do otherwise".

He said the Navy's role would be a "command and control function" but conceded it would not actually be able to make arrests.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

A second storm will hit the UK on Thursday night

Storm Eunice: 'Very rare' danger to life warning possible as thousands still without power

Weather

zahawi

War on woke in the classroom: Teachers banned from discussing 'contested' political topics
Cressida Dick and Sadiq Khan

Cressida Dick quit Met after Sadiq Khan's ultimatum to sack scandal-hit officers
Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of police disciplinary procedures.

Met self-referrals to watchdog halved in 3 years despite string of scandals, LBC reveals
Simon Nellist was killed by a shark on Wednesday

British husband-to-be killed by 4m great white shark while training for charity swim
The Queen reportedly donated £2m to Virginia Giuffre's charity

Queen 'gave £2m to Virginia Giuffre's charity' as part of Andrew's £12m settlement
Armed Forces minister James Heappey warned of the constant threat from Russia.

Back to the Cold War: Russian threat could last a generation, Minister warns
Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against wife Alice Evans

Ioan Gruffudd files restraining order against wife Alice Evans over false allegation fears
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq | Thursday 17 Feb 10am

'Who are these people?': Former Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family

'Who are these people?': Ex-Transport Minister calls for reduced Royal family