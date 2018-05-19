Harry And Meghan Share First Kiss As Husband And Wife

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share their first kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been declared husband and wife, following a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The couple exchanged vows and rings in the castle's St George's Chapel in front of 600 guests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wed in the chapel at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Prince Charles walked Ms Markle part of the way down the isle, as her father was not able to attend for health reasons.

The couple will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as titled by the Queen shortly before the ceremony began.