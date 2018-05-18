Prince Charles Will Walk Meghan Markle Down The Aisle At The Royal Wedding

Prince Charles. Picture: Getty

Prince Charles will accompany Meghan Markle down the aisle at the Royal Wedding tomorrow.

Ms Markle's mother Doria had been the bookies' favourite after her father withdrew due to ill health.

However, Kensington Palace have revealed that she asked her future father-in-law to do the honours instead.

A statement read: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."