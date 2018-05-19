Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

It’s been one of most talked about topic of the Royal Wedding, and this is everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s dress.

Ms Markle, soon to be the Duchess of Sussex, arrived on the steps of St George’s Chapel shortly after noon.

She was wearing a full veil, tiara, and a white dress that had a straight boat neck.

Her stunning dressed has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller.

There had been plenty of rumours about who might be designing her wedding dress, with Ralph and Russo, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Rouland Mouret all in the frame at one point or another.

It had previously been reported the dress would cost £100,000 - which Ms Markle would pay for herself.

Ms Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.

She met with Ms Markle earlier this year.

The bride-to-be wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent.

Ms Markle and Ms Waight Keller worked closely together on the design.

Kensington Palace has released full details of the design of the dress and veil which is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms Markle by The Queen.

Meghan Markle enters St George's Chapel as her wedding to Prince Harry begins. Picture: PA

The Design

True to the heritage of the house, the pure lines of the dress are achieved using six meticulously placed seams.

The focus of the dress is the graphic open bateau neckline that gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasises the slender sculpted waist.

The lines of the dress extend towards the back where the train flows in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. The slim three-quarter sleeves add a note of refined modernity.

The Fabric

Following extensive research by Ms. Waight Keller in fabric mills throughout Europe, an exclusive double bonded silk cady was developed.

Perfect for the round sculptural look required, the silk cady has a soft matt lustre whilst the bonding process and pure white colour chosen by Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller bring a fresh modernity to the dress.

The Veil

Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony.

Ms Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.

The Commonwealth family of nations – of which Her Majesty The Queen is Head – will be a central part of Prince Harry’s and Ms. Markle’s official work following.

His Royal Highness’s appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

Ms Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress.

Significant time was spent researching the flora of each Commonwealth country and much care was taken by Ms. Waight Keller to ensure that every flower is unique.

The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine.