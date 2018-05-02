Royal Wedding: Full Details Of Harry And Meghan's Carriage Procession Revealed

This is the carriage that will carry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through the streets of Windsor following the Royal Wedding.

The pair will get married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle at midday on 19th May 2018.

Following the ceremony, they will board the Ascot Landau carriage and take a route through Windsor two, returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

It will be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, which have been used to pull carriages for the Royal family since Queen Victoria.

The Ascot Landau coach which will carry Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA

Royal Wedding Carriage Procession Route

The Carriage Procession will begin at 1pm, along a route from St George's Chapel, leaving Windsor Castle via Castle Hill.

It will then proceed through Windsor Town along the High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road and Albert Road.

It will then return to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

The Long Walk In Windsor. Picture: Google Street View

If there is heavy rain, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has large glass windows and two transparent panels in the roof.