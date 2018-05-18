From Canada To Windsor: The Diary Of A Royal Wedding Superfan

A Canadian superfan has travelled over 3,500 miles so she can witness the Royal wedding in person - and she’s been keeping a video diary of her special trip for LBC.

Cindy Blakey has flown over from Barrie in Ontario with her sister, Linda Ditty, with the hope of catching a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their big day.

Picture: LBC

She’ll line The Long Walk on Saturday when the Royal couple make their way down in an open-top carriage after the ceremony.

But ahead of the historic event, Cindy has been busy taking in the sites.

Picture: LBC

She’s visited Windsor Castle, met some of the locals and even managed to blag her way into the hotel where Prince Harry and Prince William will stay the night before the wedding.

Watch Cindy's video diary at the top of this page.