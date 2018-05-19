This Is What It Takes To Be A Royal Photographer

The official photographer for William and Kate's wedding, and Charles and Camilla's wedding, tells Nick and Shelagh how "wonderful" it is that the Royal's have welcomed Meghan into their family.

Hugo Burnand is best known for being the official photographer at two royal weddings, for both Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince William and Catherine.

He told Nick Ferrari and Shelagh Fogarty that the Royal's like their photos "done very quickly" and that there is an expectation for them to be "intimate".

"There should be a certain amount of intimacy.

"They are two very good looking people who are very much in love, and I'm expecting that to come out in the pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

Mr Burnand also described the "wonderful sign of the family embracing, and welcoming, and including her".

"That shows they are a really lovely bunch of people.

"And that should come in the photos as well."