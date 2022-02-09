UK launches diplomatic blitz over Ukraine as PM heads to Poland and Truss lands in Russia

9 February 2022, 14:27

UK launches diplomatic blitz to ease tensions in Russia over Ukraine
UK launches diplomatic blitz to ease tensions in Russia over Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson will travel to Poland this week while the Foreign Secretary and the Defence Secretary head to Russia as part of a concerted effort to address the Ukraine crisis.

Reports indicated Mr Johnson will meet Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda as part of an effort to reassure eastern European allies about the UK's support.

The Foreign Secretary is set to fly to Moscow on Wednesday for talks with counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a two-day trip.

Her trip will be the first by a UK Foreign Secretary for more than four years and comes with tensions high over the build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is also expected to visit Moscow this week as part of the high-level international push to resolve the crisis.

Ahead of her visit, Ms Truss said: "The UK is determined to stand up for freedom and democracy in Ukraine.

"I'm visiting Moscow to urge Russia to pursue a diplomatic solution and make clear that another Russian invasion of a sovereign state would bring massive consequences for all involved.

"Russia should be in no doubt about the strength of our response. We have said many times that any further invasion would incur severe costs, including through a co-ordinated package of sanctions.

"Russia has a choice here. We strongly encourage them to engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy."

The UK is prepared to impose what Ms Truss has branded "the toughest sanctions regime against Russia we have ever had" if there is an invasion of Ukraine, targeting those closest to the Kremlin.

Mr Johnson's trip to Poland was confirmed by the foreign ministry in Warsaw, Reuters reported.

He will visit British troops stationed in the country.

It follows his talks with Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte in Downing Street and a call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns about Nato expansion in eastern Europe - Ukraine is not a member of the alliance but has received support from the West.

Mr Johnson held a call with Mr Putin last Wednesday afternoon, with the Prime Minister expressing his "deep concern" about Russia massing an estimated 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Downing Street said the call lasted about 45 minutes, with the pair said to have "agreed that aggravation was in no-one's interest" as they discussed dialogue and diplomacy.

However, the two clashed over Ukraine having a right to aspire to Nato membership, a move strongly opposed by Mr Putin.

US president Joe Biden has ordered about 2,000 troops to be sent Poland and Germany, while 1,000 who are already based in Germany will move to Romania.

Mr Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine, although the US is supplying the country with weapons to defend itself.

Russia insists it has no intention of initiating conflict and is willing to continue diplomatic efforts.

