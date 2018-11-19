The REAL John Lewis Stars In Twitter's Comical Christmas Advert

The American who is constantly inundated with tweets aimed at department store John Lewis is the star of the new Christmas advert from Twitter.

John Lewis, a lecturer from Virginia, snapped up the Twitter name @JohnLewis and receives around 50,000 messages per year aimed at the store.

Every year when the hotly-anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert comes out, he spends his days patiently responding to each and every one of the messages with a gentle humour.

Those tongue-in-cheek responses have earned him a cult following in Britain, amassing over 40,000 followers on the social platform. He's now featured in their new Christmas ad, entitled #NotARetailStore.

John Lewis in the Twitter Christmas advert. Picture: Twitter

Mr Lewis said: "I think it’s hilarious that people mistake me for the UK store and I do my best to direct them to the right place.

"I see a massive spike in Tweets at this time of year and I always watch the John Lewis advert, especially as it becomes a huge part of my Twitter conversation.

"I find it absolutely fascinating that Twitter UK has chosen me to star in their Christmas film. Hopefully people will be kind about my acting skills, I am no Elton John but who knows maybe I’ll get Tweets about my own film this year.”