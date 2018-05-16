Yanny Or Laurel? The Clip Taking The Internet By Storm, But What Do YOU Hear?

It's the internet's biggest debate since The Dress... people are split over what word this clip is saying.

Many people insist that the computer-generated voice is saying the word "laurel", while others say they hear "yanny".

After being posted on Reddit, the clip spread across the internet with celebrities disagreeing over what they could hear.

So what do you hear?

Yanny or laurel: which word do you hear? — LBC (@LBC) May 16, 2018

Linguists suggest different words can be heard based on the device that you're listening on, with more bass making it sound more like laurel.

Changing the bass or the pitch of the clip also can change what word you hear.

The debate brings back memories of the dress from 2015, in which internet users disagreed over whether a dress was blue and black or white and gold.