Tube Strike: Drivers Walkout On Central And Waterloo And City Lines On November 7th

Commuters on Central and Waterloo And City lines will face disruption as tube strike goes ahead. Picture: PA

A 24-hour strike on the Central and Waterloo & City lines will go ahead on Wednesday 7th November.

Transport for London have warned commuters that there will be little or no service on two of the capital's busiest lines.

Drivers on the Waterloo & City and Central lines are striking from midnight on Wednesday 7th November for 24 hours, following a 'breakdown in industrial relations'.

But TfL say that the RMT and Aslef unions have demanded the reinstatement of a Central Line driver who deliberately opened the doors of a train in a tunnel, and another driver who failed a drugs test.

A separate strike on the Piccadilly line has been suspended, and services on that line are expected to run as normal.

Liverpool Street station is expected to be busy as a result of the tube strike on the Central Line. Picture: PA

Transport for London say they are running additional buses throughout the strikes, but these are also likely to be busy.

National rail services will be running as normal, and are also expected to be busier than normal.

TfL predict that some central London stations may need to close to prevent overcrowding, including: Stratford, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Bank, Liverpool Street, Woodford, Mile End, Leytonstone, White City, Ealing Broadway, Oxford Circus, Notting Hill Gate.

The organisation recommends passengers plan their route and check for updates on the TfL website before travelling.