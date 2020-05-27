Which John Lewis stores are opening and when?
27 May 2020, 11:13
Superstore John Lewis has confirmed they’re reopening stores from June 15th but where are they? Here’s everything you need to know.
John Lewis has confirmed a number of their stores will be reopening from June 15 following Boris Johnson’s plans to reopen non-essential shops again.
With shoppers at the ready, hoping to also get themselves some amazing sale items, people are looking to find out which stores will be opening and when.
From June 15th, only two John Lewis stores will be reopening, one in Poole, Dorset, and the other in Kingston, South West London. Three days later a further 11 stores will reopen.
So what John Lewis stores are opening and when? Here’s the list:
Which John Lewis stores are opening on June 15?
The John Lewis shop in Poole, Dorset, and Kingston in South West London will be the first of the chain to open.
Which John Lewis stores are opening on June 18?
Bluewater
Cambridge
Cheadle
Cheltenham
High Wycombe
Horsham
Ipswich
Norwich
Nottingham
Solihull
Welwyn