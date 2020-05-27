Which John Lewis stores are opening and when?

John Lewis have confirmed a phased reopening of stores following lockdown. Picture: PA

Superstore John Lewis has confirmed they’re reopening stores from June 15th but where are they? Here’s everything you need to know.

John Lewis has confirmed a number of their stores will be reopening from June 15 following Boris Johnson’s plans to reopen non-essential shops again.

With shoppers at the ready, hoping to also get themselves some amazing sale items, people are looking to find out which stores will be opening and when.

Coronavirus lockdown: Which shops can reopen again?

From June 15th, only two John Lewis stores will be reopening, one in Poole, Dorset, and the other in Kingston, South West London. Three days later a further 11 stores will reopen.

Boris Johnson confirmed non-essential shops can reopen from June 15. Picture: PA

So what John Lewis stores are opening and when? Here’s the list:

Which John Lewis stores are opening on June 15?

The John Lewis shop in Poole, Dorset, and Kingston in South West London will be the first of the chain to open.

Which John Lewis stores are opening on June 18?

Bluewater

Cambridge

Cheadle

Cheltenham

High Wycombe

Horsham

Ipswich

Norwich

Nottingham

Solihull

Welwyn