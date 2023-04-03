Man admits to stabbing pregnant girlfriend 40 times with scissors in 'exceptionally brutal' attack

Ailish Walsh was murdered by her boyfriend last December while carrying his child. Picture: Gofundme

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has admitted murdering his 22-week pregnant girlfriend by stabbing repeatedly with a pair of scissors.

Liam Taylor, 37, pleaded guilty to stabbing Ailish Walsh, 28, last December in East London while she was carrying his child.

Police were called to Ms Walsh's flat on Rectory Road, Hackney last year, where the 28-year-old was pronounced dead.

Scissors covered in blood and a pair of dumbbells were found at the scene of the crime.

Prosecutor Jane Osborne KC said in an earlier hearing: "The attack was exceptionally brutal and carried out knowing Ms Walsh was carrying the defendant’s child.

"There was a 12-week scan picture and at 22 weeks it would have been fairly evident."

Read more: Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer 'has £250k bounty on head' as gangsters fear murderer will 'grass' to get lighter sentence

Read more: Woman arrested after Putin propagandist blown up in cafe explosion as Russia blames Ukraine and Navalny

Footage captured on CCTV showed Taylor entering the building through a communal entrance on the evening of December 15 – he entered the building at 8:36pm and left just 38 minutes later at 9:14pm.

Ms Walsh, the victim's father, later arrived at the scene to find his daughter covered in blood and with a high visibility jacket placed over her, which contained the defendant's bank card in its pocket.

Police were called to Rectory Road, Hackney, where they found Ms Walsh's body. Picture: Google Maps

Before her death, the victim sent texts to a friend saying she wanted to get Taylor out of her flat, as he was intoxicated from taking various substances.

Her friend said she phoned the victim after receiving these texts and could hear screaming and fighting through the phone.

Tests show Taylor had cocaine, cannabis and alcohol in his system at the time of the attack and the 37-year-old was arrested in his flat the next morning.

While in police custody, the defendant said: “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life.”

Taylor has previously been convicted for violence against women in his family, he was imprisoned for 12 months for hitting his mother with a metal pole and received a caution for head-butting his 16-year-old sister.

Upon pleading guilty to the crime, Taylor has been placed in custody and Judge Alexia Durran has adjourned the sentencing until May 10.

Judge Durran told the defendant: “You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence. There can only be one sentence. The only question will be how long it will be before the parole board considers your release.”