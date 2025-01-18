Eight arrested at Palestine protest in London as police ban campaigners from marching close to synagogue

Eight people have been arrested in pro-Palestine protests. Picture: LBC

By Shannon Cook

Eight people have been arrested in pro-Palestine protests in central London - while officers have ordered demonstrators who've broken through police lines to disperse.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thousands gathered for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) rally in Whitehall on Saturday - ahead of a planned ceasefire in Gaza coming into effect on Sunday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of holding a placard suggesting support for banned organisations. Four people were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Three others were arrested on suspicion of breaching conditions put in place for the protest. One of the conditions prevents anyone involved in the protest from entering a specific area around Portland Place.

Some demonstrators moved from Whitehall into Trafalgar Square - in breach of those conditions - and the Met have asked them to leave or risk arrest.

Read more: Palestine protesters hit out after police block London march from starting near synagogue

Read more: 'Without Gaza peace the Middle East could collapse', Qatari spokesman tells LBC ahead of ceasefire

The group that forced its way through the police line is now held at the north west corner of Trafalgar Square.



Anyone in that group should now disperse and leave the area. Anyone remaining in breach of the conditions, or inciting further breaches, will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/kzPf7Lu786 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 18, 2025

A masked protester wearing a Celtic football tracksuit was seen being handcuffed by police and escorted away from the rally in Whitehall, with a large group following with megaphones and chanting: "Let him go."

Meanwhile, a woman was reportedly seen lying on the ground as a group of police officers appeared to be detaining her. This prompted a large crowd to surround the officers, shouting: "You're a disgrace", "shame on you" and "let her go".

Protesters could be seen holding signs that read "Gaza. Stop the massacre" and "Stop arming Israel".

A large group of people marched from Trafalgar Square holding a banner that read: "Labour, Tories, BBC. You show Russia's crimes but hide Israel's. Why?"

The protest comes after police restricted organisers' plans for a march past the BBC and close to a synagogue.

The pro-Palestine protest took place in Whitehall. Picture: LBC

The Met said officers would be stationed near Broadcasting House after preventing plans by protesters targeting the BBC to gather in Portland Place.

Officers reportedly blocked the march around this location due to its proximity to a synagogue.

There was also a risk the protest may cause "serious disruption" to the Jewish holy day.

These issues led to the protest being changed to a static rally in Whitehall.

According to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, more than 1,100 officers were due to be deployed in the rally, with 200 coming from other forces.

Denying that the Met was placed a ring of steel around Broadcasting House, he said he would instead describe it as "a visible presence of officers in and around the BBC/Portland Place area and surrounding streets".

The Met police have denied putting a "ring of steel" around Broadcasting House. Picture: LBC

The PSC criticised the Met's conditions as "repressive" and called for the lifting of the restrictions.

On Thursday, senior Conservative MP Bob Blackman condemned those who defy police orders by intentionally gathering outside a synagogue. He said anyone who does this should face the "full force of the law".

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: "It is shameful that the Met has refused to act on that threat all this time and is mustering a show of strength only now that it appears that the war might be ending.

"The least that it can do is see this tokenistic gesture through and finally limit these marches to static protests, as we have been urging for over a year."