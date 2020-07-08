Chancellor's Summer Statement: The six big announcements

8 July 2020, 13:09 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 13:16

Rishi Sunak made a series of big announcements in the Summer Statement
Rishi Sunak made a series of big announcements in the Summer Statement. Picture: PA

By Adrian Sherling

Rishi Sunak made a series of big announcements in his Summer Statement as he attempted to get businesses and workers back on track after the coronavirus lockdown. Here is what you need to know.

"Eat out to help out"
During month of August, you will be able to get 50% off a meal out, up to £10 off per head, at every restaurant on Mondays to Wednesdays. The Chancellor said he wanted to encourage people to get back to restaurants and help save jobs.

VAT cuts for the service industry
To support the hospitality and tourism, VAT on food, accommodation and attractions will be cut from 20% to 5% until 12th January next year. The Chancellor revealed this amounted to a £4 billion commitment.

Helping businesses bring back furloughed workers
Employers who bring back a furloughed worker between now and January 2021, will be paid a bonus of £1,000 per employee. If employers bring back all 9 million people to work, then it will cost the government £9 billion.

The government will pay for you to have a meal out in August
The government will pay for you to have a meal out in August. Picture: PA

Kickstart scheme to help young people get jobs
The Chancellor unveiled a new programme to help youngsters get into employment. He told the Commons: "The kickstart scheme will directly pay employers to create new jobs for any 16 to 24-year-old at risk of long-term unemployment." They will have to be new jobs, with a minimum of 25 hours per week at at least the minimum wage.

Helping create traineeships
Rishi Sunak said employers will be paid £1,000 to take on trainees and will also be paid to create new apprenticeships for the next six months. He said: "We'll pay businesses to hire young apprentices, with a new payment of £2,000 - and we'll introduce a brand new bonus for businesses to hire apprentices aged 25 and over, with a payment of £1,500."

Stamp duty cuts
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a cut to stamp duty for houses up to £500,000 effective immediately and to run until 31st March 2021. He said: "The average stamp duty bill will fall by £4,500. And nearly nine out of 10 people buying a main home this year, will pay no stamp duty at all."

Comments

Loading...
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

LBC Latest

Martin Lewis' instant reaction to Chancellor's Summer Statement

Martin Lewis' instant reaction to Chancellor's Summer Statement
James O'Brien played back what Boris Johnson actually said

James O'Brien compares Boris Johnson's comments on care homes

Johnny Depp libel trial: Star called Amber Heard 'a witch' in text messages, court hears
Kate Garraway revealed the touching notes her husband left for her

Kate Garraway reveals touching note her husband left for her before going into coma