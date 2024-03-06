Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt 'aim to axe National Insurance entirely', as Labour call Budget 'damp squib'

6 March 2024, 22:32

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have suggested they want to cut National Insurance entirely
Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have suggested they want to cut National Insurance entirely. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have signalled they want to scrap National Insurance altogether, after a Budget that saw contributions cut.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Hunt announced a 2p cut to National Insurance contributions for employees in his Budget on Wednesday, from 10%-8%, with the change to come into effect from April 6. The cut would save around £450 a year for someone on a full-time salary of £35,000.

The Chancellor told the House of Commons that he national insurance contributions on top of income tax amounted to "double taxation" and said he wanted to "end this unfairness".

National Insurance contributions are paid by employees and the self-employed on their earnings, as well as employers. The amount paid depends on an individual's salary.

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday evening that abolishing National Insurance was "our ambition long term", without giving a schedule. The tax cut could reduce government revenues by around £50 billion.

Read More: Budget at a glance: What measures did the Government announce?

Read More: Hunt hands £450 to millions and overhauls child benefit in 'tax-cutting' budget - but bad news for non-doms and smokers

Andrew Marr provides his analysis of today’s Budget

He said: "Our country faces a profound choice. If the opposition win this year, they will use the shocks of the last few years, or the need to transition to net zero, to justify massively bigger government. It means more influence for vested interests and trade unions.

Mr Sunak said of Margaret Thatcher, the Conservative PM from 1979-1991, that she "knew that hard work should be rewarded, and any extra penny our country earns is better spent by businesses and individuals than by the state. All else equal, lower taxes are better for growth."

It comes after Treasury minister Bim Afolami earlier told LBC thatthe Conservative government wanted to wipe out National Insurance tax if re-elected at the next general election.

Bim Afolami on National Insurance

Mr Afolami told LBC's Andrew Marr on Wednesday evening that the Conservatives would "continue along the track" of cutting taxes, and eventually want to disband National Insurance altogether.

"To be clear, we've cut a third [of National Insurace] in the space of five, six months. We'd like to continue along that track," Mr Afolami told Marr, before confirming the Conservatives would like to wipe out the other two-thirds eventually.

"I'm not putting a time-point on that and I want to be clear about that. It's important we only do that when we're not going to be borrowing extra money to pay for it, and we secure good public services."

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Asked about a promise made by Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor, claiming the Conservatives would cut income tax by the next election, Mr Afolami refused to confirm if the plan was still in place.

"I don't want to suggest what will happen beyond this event," the treasury minister said.

He also refused to confirm if the Conservative government was planning to deliver another Budget in the Autumn ahead of a general election later this year.

"What happens in the coming weeks and months, happens," Mr Afolami concluded.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt records a broadcast clip after delivering his Budget, Wednesday
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt records a broadcast clip after delivering his Budget, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Labour criticised the government after the Budget announcement, and said that people are still paying high rates of tax because of frozen tax brackets, despite the National Insurance cut.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves told LBC's Iain Dale that a Labour government would seek to cut taxes, although she could not make a firm commitment.

Addressing the prospect of the Conservatives scrapping National Insurance altogether, a Labour spokesperson told the Telegraph: "We will comment on policy, not weird commitments designed to give a bit of a lift to a Budget which does seem to have been a bit of a damp squib for some of his backbenchers."

Shadow Chancellor: An incoming Labour government would want to 'cut taxes'

During his Budget, Mr Hunt also announced that earners on up to £80,000 will get child benefit, rather than the £60,000 where it currently stands.

Fuel duty is also being frozen for the 14th year, and alcohol will also continue to be held for another six months.

Mr Hunt further announced a crackdown on non-doms, vapers and smokers and curbed tax breaks for landlords.

Ben Kentish: 'I think this was the most non-eventful, non-descript Budget I've ever seen...'

He said that the current tax system for non-doms, which allowed some wealthy individuals to avoid paying tax on their foreign income, will be abolished in a measure expected to raise £2.7 billion.

Under the plans today the average price of a packet of 20 cigarettes is set to soar past £16 for the first time.

Vapes are also being targeted in a bid to reduce the rate of underage vaping.

Before the tax increase the mean cost of a packet of 20 stood at £15.26 in January, according to the Office for National Statistics.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Jury convicts movie armourer of involuntary manslaughter over Baldwin shooting

Senegal Election

Date set for delayed presidential election in Senegal

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Three killed in Houthi attack on ship in Gulf of Aden

Baldwin Set Shooting

Jury retires in trial of weapons supervisor charged over Rust shooting

The aftermath of the incident

Police forced to ram electric Jaguar racing down motorway after brakes fail, with driver trapped inside

Forest Gate police station is on fire

Over 170 firefighters scramble to east London police station where 'roof is completely alight'

Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are accused of the death of their newborn daughter Victoria

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten trial begins as jury told there is 'no obligation' for a women to register pregnancy

Rachel Reeves has said Labour will aim to cut tax

Labour government would aim to cut taxes, Rachel Reeves says, after Conservatives slash National Insurance

Photos from the calendar were leaked.

‘It’s completely inappropriate’: Fury as staff calendar at Australian school leaks revealing explicit photos of teachers

Exclusive
Steve Bannon said Nigel Farage would rebuild the Conservative party

Steve Bannon says Tories will be 'wiped out' at next election, with party to be 'rebuilt by Nigel Farage'

Treasury minister Bim Afolami says Tories want to wipe out National Insurance if re-elected after 2p Budget cut

Treasury minister Bim Afolami says Tories want to scrap National Insurance if re-elected, after 2p cut in Budget

Hotel California Lyrics Trial

Case against three men on trial over ‘stolen’ Hotel California lyrics dropped

A Russian fighter jet was scrambled to intercept with the air targets.

Russia scrambles fighter jet to intercept RAF Typhoons over Black Sea after nearing state border

Election 2024 Haley

Haley declines to endorse Trump after suspending presidential campaign

True Confidence

Houthis kill three cargo ship crew members with missile strike, the first casualties of attacks on merchant vessels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stockton Rush joked 'what could go wrong' ahead of the disaster

'What could go wrong?': Eerie joke made by chief of doomed Titan sub ahead of implosion that killed all five crew
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight
Russia Ukraine War Greece

Deadly explosion rocks Odesa during visit by Zelensky and Greek PM

Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington has died after taking part in. the 'chroming' challenge

Pictured: Boy with 'heart of gold' who died after taking part in 'chroming' social media craze at friend's sleepover
Haiti Violence

Haitian politicians seek coalition in bid to end gang violence

Southampton's St Mary's stadium was engulfed in smoke after a fire broke out

Southampton’s St Mary's stadium engulfed by thick black smoke as fire breaks out next door and match postponed
Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of tax fraud

The painting on show

Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

England legend Paul Gascoigne has opened up on his new life in Bournemouth where he lives in his agent's spare room, and his struggles with 'three or four-day booze benders'.

‘I’m a sad drunk’: Homeless Paul Gascoigne opens up on alcohol battles and new life living in his agent's spare room
Election 2024 McConnell Trump

McConnell endorses Trump despite ‘disgraceful’ acts in Capitol attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The former stripper has been banned from OnlyFans for making the threat.

Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'
The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army removes claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit