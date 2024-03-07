Chancellor hails his 'BMW' Budget - but Labour warns of 'cynical gimmick' that leaves many people worse off

7 March 2024, 08:47 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 08:52

Jeremy Hunt appeared on LBC this morning to hail his 'BMW' Budget
Jeremy Hunt appeared on LBC this morning to hail his 'BMW' Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this morning hailed his “quietly purring BMW” of Budgets this morning on LBC, but his optimism comes amid warnings that many people will be left worse off.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Hunt slashed National Insurance again, giving people an average of £450 back, on top of another £450 in changes last Autumn.

He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning that it is ‘unfair’ that income you get from work is taxed twice

But despite the NI cut, frozen income tax rates and thresholds mean many people have lost money overall, Labour says.

Mr Hunt told LBC it is ‘unfair’ that income from work is taxed twice
Mr Hunt told LBC it is ‘unfair’ that income from work is taxed twice. Picture: Alamy

When asked about so-called fiscal drag, whereby people are pulled into higher rates while thresholds are frozen, the Chancellor said this morning he was "not pretending" he had brought "all those taxes down.”

"Freezing the thresholds is one of the ways in which taxes have gone up in order to pay for the jobs we protected during Covid, to help... families paying their electricity over last winter, all those other very important things,” he said.

"And I'm not pretending that I brought all those taxes down in one go. We can't afford to do that. It wouldn't be responsible to do that. But do I want to carry on bringing them down, as I did yesterday, as I did in the autumn statement? Yes, I do."

Read more: Budget at a glance - what you need to know

Read more: Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt 'aim to axe National Insurance entirely', as Labour call Budget 'damp squib'

People on £16,000 a year will end up paying £607 more in total under changes announced in the Budget
People on £16,000 a year will end up paying £607 more in total under changes announced in the Budget. Picture: Alamy

Income tax thresholds remain unchanged, meaning as people's pay goes up, more people will pay higher rates of income tax.

From April people will see their take-home pay rise due to the NI changes but tax thresholds, the amount you are allowed to earn before you start paying tax/NI, or before people who earn more start paying the higher rate of tax - will remain frozen this year and all the way to 2028.

People will end up paying more tax than they otherwise would - because their pay can rise with inflation but the thresholds don't keep up.

'Floating voters' respond to Jeremy Hunt's Budget | LBC

As a result of the Budget, workers are better off if they earn between £32,000 and £55,000, or more than £131,000, but everyone else will be paying more in 2024-25 than they would have done if the government had raised the tax thresholds as normal.

Someone on a £50,000 salary is best off, by £752 a year.

But someone on £16,000 a year will pay £607 more in total.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said households would be worse off at the election, expected this year, than they were at the start of this parliament.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt meet staff during a visit to a builders merchant in south east London
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt meet staff during a visit to a builders merchant in south east London. Picture: Alamy

Two NIC cuts put together mean the government is giving back "a portion" of the money taken away through other tax changes, the IFS said.

It said that by 2027 the average earner would be only £140 better off, and only people earning between £32,000 and £55,000 a year would be better off from the combined tax changes.

Experts from the IFS and the Resolution Foundation say the Budget leaves the "big picture" largely unchanged, with living standards squeezed and overall taxation going up thanks to more people being dragged into higher tax bands.

Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, said the Chancellor had used "smoke and mirrors”.

"Overall, for every £1 given back to workers (including the self-employed) by the NICs cuts, £1.30 will have been taken away due to threshold changes between 2021 and 2024, with this rising to £1.90 in 2027."

The Resolution Foundation’s Torsten Bell said Wednesday's tax cuts relied on "the prospect of a sour £19 billion of post-election tax rises, and the fiscal fiction that another £19 billion of cuts to public services can be delivered".

Labour said the Chancellor's plans will only pay back £5 for every extra £10 people pay in tax, while another 3.7 million people face being dragged into paying income tax thanks to the threshold freeze.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the government's strategy was to "give with one hand, and take even more with the other".

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said: "It is just a cynical gimmick from a weak Prime Minister who is desperately trying to cling on to power."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The bulk carrier True Confidence at Shimizu Port in Japan last year

First fatal attack on shipping by Houthi rebels escalates risk in Middle East

Angeline Bryan

Mother-of-14 dies after falling off e-scooter as tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' 47-year-old

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate ahead of general election

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate ahead of general election

The plane 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead'

MH370 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead in cabin'

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian prime minister urges US and China co-operation in Asia-Pacific

A man has been charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy, who vanished without a trace while out for a jog more than a month ago.

Man charged with murder of mother-of-three who vanished on morning run a month ago with ‘no trace’ of her found

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi

Hong Kong court upholds landmark sedition conviction for pro-democracy activist

Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule it out the possibility of a May general election

Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out the possibility of a May general election

Items displayed in a Google store

Chinese ex-Google engineer charged with stealing AI trade secrets

'Floating voters' unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

LBC's 'Floating Voters' left unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

A container with frozen embryos and sperm stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic

Alabama governor signs legislation protecting IVF providers from legal liability

A school has been accused of snooping on absent pupils

Secondary school in 'snooping' row after sending staff to check on bins and cars at absent pupils' homes

Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

China Congress

China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress country’s rise

South Sudan Human Rights

UN resolution calling for end to hostilities in Sudan ahead of Ramadan

Election 2024 No Labels

No Labels expected to move forward in fielding presidential candidate

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korea

Kim Jong Un calls for strong fighting capabilities

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

Armourer on Alec Baldwin film Rust found guilty of manslaughter after cinematographer shot dead
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

Jury convicts movie armourer of involuntary manslaughter over Baldwin shooting

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Senegal Election

Date set for delayed presidential election in Senegal

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Three killed in Houthi attack on ship in Gulf of Aden

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have suggested they want to cut National Insurance entirely

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt 'aim to axe National Insurance entirely', as Labour call Budget 'damp squib'
Baldwin Set Shooting

Jury retires in trial of weapons supervisor charged over Rust shooting

The aftermath of the incident

Police forced to ram electric Jaguar racing down motorway after brakes fail, with driver trapped inside
Forest Gate police station is on fire

Over 170 firefighters scramble to east London police station where 'roof is completely alight'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight
The former stripper has been banned from OnlyFans for making the threat.

Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit