Budget at a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced National Insurance tax cuts and alcohol and fuel duty freezes

6 March 2024, 13:38 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 14:19

At a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils 'tax-cutting' Budget
At a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils 'tax-cutting' Budget. Picture: Global

By Christian Oliver

Jeremy Hunt has this afternoon delivered the government's Spring Budget - promising tax cuts to national insurance and alcohol and fuel duty freezes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hoping to turn around the Conservative Party's general election hopes as voters head to the polls later this year, the Chancellor announced modest tax cuts, further levelling up funding and additional ISA initiatives.

National Insurance cut by 2p

Mr Hunt has announced a 2p cut to National Insurance contributions for employees that will come into effect from April 6. The chancellor has been under pressure, particularly from Tory MPs, to cut taxes currently at a historic high.

National Insurance contributions are paid by employees and the self-employed on their earnings, as well as employers. The amount paid depends on an individual's salary.

A further 2p cut is worth around £450 a year for someone on a full-time salary of £35,000.

Cutting National Insurance is cheaper than cutting income tax. Some Conservative MPs, however, fear it is less well understood by many voters and so is less beneficial politically.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt outside 11 Downing Street before delivering his Budget, Wednesday
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt outside 11 Downing Street before delivering his Budget, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Jeremy Hunt freezes duty on fuel and alcohol as he unveils pre-election 'tax-cutting' Budget

Read More: LIVE: Jeremy Hunt hails ‘tax-cutting’ Budget with 2p National Insurance cut set to save Brits £900

Non-dom scheme abolished but replaced with new regime

The Chancellor said the government would abolish the non-domiciled tax status for wealthy foreign residents living in the UK.

He has effectively assumed the policy that Labour previously said they would install once they come into power.

Mr Hunt said the change would make the system "fairer and competitive". However, he said it would be replaced with a "modern residency system".

Child benefit threshold raised

The child benefit threshold has also been raised, the chancellor announced, providing more help to parents.

The high-income charge threshold will increase from £50,000 to £60,000 and the taper will extend up to £80,00.

He said the new rule will apply to collective household income rather than individually. Mr Hunt said he aims to introduce this by April 2026.

'Great British' ISAs announced

The chancellor said he intends to reform the ISA system to encourage more people to invest in UK assets.

"After a consultation on its implementation, I will introduce a brand new British Isa which will allow an additional £5,000 annual investment for investments in UK equity with all the tax advantages of other ISAs.

"This will be on top of the existing ISA allowances and ensure that British savers can benefit from the growth of the most promising UK businesses as well as supporting them with the capital to help them expand."

This is intended to encourage more people and funds to invest in UK stocks and shares.

Currently, only around four per cent of pension funds invest in British assets.

Pint of lager on pub bar - as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced alcohol duty freezes
Pint of lager on pub bar - as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced alcohol duty freezes. Picture: Alamy

Extra £2.5 billion for the NHS

Continuing his Budget, the chancellor said there would be additional £2.5 billion funding for the NHS over the coming year.

Mr Hunt said: "On top of funding this longer-term transformation, we will also help the NHS meet pressures in the coming year with an additional £2.5 billion.

"This will allow the NHS to continue its focus on reducing waiting times and brings the total increase in NHS funding since the start of the parliament to 13% in real terms."

Fuel and alcohol duty

For the 14th year running, fuel duty will be frozen - amounting to around a £5 billion tax break for motorists.

Mr Hunt said he has "decided to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months. This will save the average car driver £50 next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250."

The chancellor said alcohol duties will also remain frozen until February 2025, with the aim of "backing the great British pub".

"Today I have decided to extend the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025. This benefits 38,000 pubs all across the UK - and on top of the £13,000 saving a typical pub will get from the 75% business rates discount I announced in the autumn.

Mr Hunt added: "Taken together with the alcohol duty freeze, this decision also reduces headline inflation by 0.2 percentage points in 2024-25 allowing us to make faster progress towards the Bank of England's 2% target."

Special vape tax

The Government will also introduce a new tax on vapes in a bid to discourage non-smokers from taking up the habit.

Mr Hunt told the Commons he was confirming "the introduction of an excise duty on vaping products from October 2026 and publishing a consultation on its design".

However, he said that because vapes "play a positive role" in helping smokers quit, there will also be a one-off increase in tobacco duty to ensure vaping remains cheaper than smoking.

Vaping products are currently subject to VAT at 20 per cent but, unlike tobacco, they are not also subject to excise duty. The Government has already published its plans to ban disposable vapes and will bring in new powers to restrict vape flavours and packaging.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley ‘to end presidential campaign’, clearing path for Trump candidacy

Polish farmers' protest

Polish farmers stage large protest against Ukrainian imports and EU policies

The Chancellor said he wants people to keep hold of more of their pay

Hunt hands £450 to millions and overhauls child benefit in 'tax-cutting' budget - but bad news for non-doms and smokers

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

The Pope greets the faithful

Pope struggles to climb steps amid respiratory and mobility problems

Gaza

Pressure over ceasefire grows as conditions worsen for Palestinians in Gaza

Jeremy Hunt delivering the Budget

Jeremy Hunt freezes duty on fuel and alcohol as he unveils pre-election 'tax-cutting' Budget

Elon Musk

OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit

Scenes in Cairo

Egypt allows currency to fall sharply against dollar and hikes interest rates

MH370 breakthrough after new tech brings hope of 'pinpointing' where missing plane may lie on seabed’

MH370 breakthrough as 'new tech pinpoints' could hold key to locating missing plane

Bulgaria Government

Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as part of powersharing agreement

The painting on show

Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

Nikki Haley is set to pull out of the race to come the US President

Nikki Haley withdraws from Republican Presidential race without endorsing Donald Trump

Emily Maitlis spoke to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Shock moment Emily Maitlis told to 'f*** off' by Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking about Jewish space laser conspiracy

Madeleine McCann (l) Portuguese detectives looking for Madeleine search reservoir (top r) Prime suspect Christian Brueckner (bottom r)

Met detectives hunting for Madeleine McCann 'to receive £100k boost' in potential sign of 'new leads'

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay King

Mother, 33, charged with murder of Shay King, 10, in Rowley Regis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Londoners jibe Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon

Londoners take aim at Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon
Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of tax fraud

Refugees in Sudan

Sudan conflict risks creating world’s largest hunger crisis – UN

The chancellor wants to make national insurance on of the key measures in the spring Budget

‘We’re sticking to the plan’: Chancellor poised to unveil 2p National Insurance cut saving people a total of £900 a year
Indian navy firefighting vessel

US destroyer shoots down missile and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Zaporizhzhia

UN atomic watchdog chief in Russia for talks over nuclear safety in Ukraine

Breakfast champion: Customers queue at Greggs

Thousands of Greggs workers to get £700 bonus each as bakery chain beats McDonalds at breakfast
Nikki Haley

Haley campaign pushed to brink after Super Tuesday trouncing

The EU could block exports of weapons to the UK if a war breaks out with Russia

EU threatens to halt weapons and ammunition exports to UK if war breaks out with Russia

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday

Budget 2024: When is it and what are the key predictions you need to know?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'
The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army removes claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit