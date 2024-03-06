Jeremy Hunt freezes duty on fuel and alcohol as he unveils pre-election 'tax-cutting' Budget

6 March 2024, 12:58 | Updated: 6 March 2024, 14:07

Jeremy Hunt delivering the Budget
Jeremy Hunt delivering the Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has delivered a pre-election boost for voters with an extension to the freeze on alcohol and fuel duty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Chancellor delivered his Budget in the Commons on Wednesday, in a last bid to win over voters ahead of the general election.

He confirmed that fuel duty will not increase in line with inflation and the 5p per litre cut implemented in March 2022 will be retained for another 12 months.

He also extended the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hunt said: "This benefits 38,000 pubs all across the UK – and on top of the £13,000 saving a typical pub will get from the 75% business rates discount I announced in the Autumn.

"We value our hospitality industry and we are backing the great British pub."

The Chancellor first froze alcohol duty in his Autumn Statement until August 2024.

It was due to rise by 3 per cent but will now remain the same for a further six months.

Read more: 'Let people keep as much of their own money as possible': Hunt confirms new cut to National Insurance from April

Read more: Budget at a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced National Insurance tax cuts and alcohol and fuel duty freezes

Addressing the freeze to fuel duty, he said: "This will save the average car driver £50 next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250.

"Taken together with the alcohol duty freeze, this decision also reduces headline inflation by 0.2 percentage points in 2024-25 allowing us to make faster progress towards the Bank of England’s 2% target."

The Budget also included a 2p cut to National Insurance and pledged to "guarantee rates" for nurseries as part of the government's free childcare plans.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appears outside 11 Downing Street as he prepares to deliver Budget

Mr Hunt's decision to maintain the freeze on fuel duty has been welcomed by motoring groups.

The average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is around £1.45 and £1.55 respectively, government figures show.

Prices reached record highs of £1.92 for petrol and £1.99 for diesel in July 2022, largely due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine leading to an increase in the cost of oil.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: "With a general election looming, it would have been a huge surprise for the Chancellor to tamper with the political hot potato that is fuel duty in today's Budget.

"It appears the decision of if or when duty will be put back up again has been quietly passed to the next government.

"But, while it's good news that fuel duty has been kept low, it's unlikely drivers will be breathing a collective sigh of relief as we don't believe they've fully benefited from the cut that was introduced just two years ago due to retailers upping margins to cover their 'increased costs'.

"This has meant fuel prices have been higher than they would otherwise have been.

"What's more, despite today's positive news it's still the case that drivers are once again enduring rising prices at the pumps, sparked by the oil price going up - the average cost of a litre is already up by more than 4p since the start of the year."

Read more: Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

The alcohol industry has also welcomed the extension of the alcohol duty freeze.

Stephen Russell, founder of Copper Rivet Distillery and spokesman for the UK Spirits Alliance, said: "The Chancellor has raised the spirits of distillers, hospitality businesses and consumers alike.

"Maintaining the freeze announced in the autumn is good news for spirits drinkers, good news for pubs and bars and the wider economy, and good news for the Treasury as it will enhance revenue for the Exchequer.

"Spirits continue to be the highest taxed alcohol category in the UK - most people are shocked to hear that 80% of a bottle of gin is tax. We have the highest spirits duty rate among G7 nations, despite being a national success story.

"We look forward to engaging with HM Treasury on how we improve this."

Scotch Whisky Association chief executive Mark Kent said: "The industry welcomes the Chancellor's recognition of the benefits of continuing the duty freezes beyond August this year.

"That decision supports the Scotch whisky industry, will incentivise investment and, as with previous cuts and freezes, boost Treasury revenue.

"With cost pressures hurting our bars and pubs, not to mention hard-pressed consumers, the Treasury has provided some much-needed certainty and stability for the year ahead."

The freeze on alcohol duty has been extended
The freeze on alcohol duty has been extended. Picture: Alamy

However, health campaigners have condemned the "appalling" decision at a time of "record high" alcohol-related deaths.

Professor Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said: "Increasing alcohol duty is one of the most effective ways to increase Treasury revenue, reduce alcohol harm and protect the NHS.

"It is appalling that once again the Chancellor has passed on the opportunity to boost government spending and improve public health, in favour of a tax break for the multibillion-pound alcohol industry.

"At a time when we are experiencing record-high alcohol deaths and public finances are under extreme pressure, increasing duty is fundamental in reducing the burden caused by alcohol.

"The tax cut afforded to the alcohol industry today is the result of lobbying from powerful multinational corporations. It further highlights the need for an automatic duty escalator to be reinstated to protect the decision from the influence of industry each year."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley ‘to end presidential campaign’, clearing path for Trump candidacy

Polish farmers' protest

Polish farmers stage large protest against Ukrainian imports and EU policies

The Chancellor said he wants people to keep hold of more of their pay

Hunt hands £450 to millions and overhauls child benefit in 'tax-cutting' budget - but bad news for non-doms and smokers

At a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveils 'tax-cutting' Budget

Budget at a glance: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced National Insurance tax cuts and alcohol and fuel duty freezes

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

Jeremy Hunt commits to free childcare pledge despite funding fears

The Pope greets the faithful

Pope struggles to climb steps amid respiratory and mobility problems

Gaza

Pressure over ceasefire grows as conditions worsen for Palestinians in Gaza

Elon Musk

OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for-profit

Scenes in Cairo

Egypt allows currency to fall sharply against dollar and hikes interest rates

MH370 breakthrough after new tech brings hope of 'pinpointing' where missing plane may lie on seabed’

MH370 breakthrough as 'new tech pinpoints' could hold key to locating missing plane

Bulgaria Government

Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as part of powersharing agreement

The painting on show

Painting by Denmark’s Queen Margrethe exceeds expectations at auction

Nikki Haley is set to pull out of the race to come the US President

Nikki Haley withdraws from Republican Presidential race without endorsing Donald Trump

Emily Maitlis spoke to Marjorie Taylor Greene

Shock moment Emily Maitlis told to 'f*** off' by Marjorie Taylor Greene for asking about Jewish space laser conspiracy

Madeleine McCann (l) Portuguese detectives looking for Madeleine search reservoir (top r) Prime suspect Christian Brueckner (bottom r)

Met detectives hunting for Madeleine McCann 'to receive £100k boost' in potential sign of 'new leads'

Jaskirat Kaur, 33, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old daughter, Shay King

Mother, 33, charged with murder of Shay King, 10, in Rowley Regis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Londoners jibe Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon

Londoners take aim at Sadiq Khan by sharing photos of capital’s dead nightlife under the hashtag LameLondon
Carlo Ancelotti

Spanish prosecutors accuse Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti of tax fraud

Refugees in Sudan

Sudan conflict risks creating world’s largest hunger crisis – UN

The chancellor wants to make national insurance on of the key measures in the spring Budget

‘We’re sticking to the plan’: Chancellor poised to unveil 2p National Insurance cut saving people a total of £900 a year
Indian navy firefighting vessel

US destroyer shoots down missile and drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Zaporizhzhia

UN atomic watchdog chief in Russia for talks over nuclear safety in Ukraine

Breakfast champion: Customers queue at Greggs

Thousands of Greggs workers to get £700 bonus each as bakery chain beats McDonalds at breakfast
Nikki Haley

Haley campaign pushed to brink after Super Tuesday trouncing

The EU could block exports of weapons to the UK if a war breaks out with Russia

EU threatens to halt weapons and ammunition exports to UK if war breaks out with Russia

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday

Budget 2024: When is it and what are the key predictions you need to know?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle says Meghan is 'stick in the spokes' who upset Kate, Harry and Will 'threesome'
The Princess of Wales may not lead Trooping the Colour in June

Army removes claim that Kate will attend Trooping the Colour as part of comeback to royal duties
The Princess of Wales' uncle has scolded wild conspiracy theories about his niece Kate's absence from the limelight following her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales' uncle scolds wild conspiracy theories about Kate and says 'there's a reason' she's away from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit