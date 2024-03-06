Live

Budget 2024 LIVE: Jeremy Hunt set to give workers a £450 boost with 2p cut to National Insurance

6 March 2024, 07:59

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his 2024 Budget today
Jeremy Hunt will deliver his 2024 Budget today. Picture: Alamy

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Budget today and he is expected to cut National Insurance by another 2p.

The main rate will fall from 10% to 8% - giving people an average of an extra £450 a year.

The Budget will be delivered at 12:30 GMT after Prime Minister's Questions at 12:00

Follow all the developments live below

EJ Ward

Budget Day

Good morning and welcome to LBC's live coverage of the 2024 budget.

Later today  Jeremy Hunt is expected to make a 2p cut to national insurance central to his Budget, which he said would deliver "more opportunity and more prosperity".

Here's how things will look today:

At 1230 the Chancellor to deliver budget in Commons followed by Sir Keir Starmer responding for Labour.

1330 the OBR publishes its latest economic and fiscal outlook following Chancellor's budget statement in Commons.

Will there be tax cuts? What will it mean for those on Universal Credit? Will the state pension age change?

Brits are asking themselves 'will this budget make me better off?'

EJ Ward

Jeremy Hunt ‘to cut National Insurance by 2p’ in Budget

Jeremy Hunt will cut National Insurance by 2p in tomorrow’s Budget, it has been predicted.

The move will be worth £450 for the average worker.

A 2p cut in National Insurance took effect in January -the latest move will save the average worker in total combined £900 per year.

Asher McShane

King Charles meets Chancellor

The King has held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace. 

 Charles, who is being treated for cancer, continued with his duties as head of state on Tuesday morning. Before a Budget is presented, the Chancellor of the Exchequer meets with the monarch, usually the day before the Government's plans for the economy are delivered in a statement to the Commons. 

 The audience is traditionally a private one, but, this time, the King was photographed shaking hands with Mr Hunt in the Private Audience Room of the royal residence. 

 Charles, dressed in a blue suit and pale tie, was shown smiling broadly as he welcomed Mr Hunt to the Palace. 

 They were also shown sitting in chairs either side of a small antique table, with Charles looking more serious as he posed with his hands clasped together.

Asher McShane

Will the Chancellor cut tax?

Much of the focus around this year's Spring Budget, the last before the next election, has centred around tax. 

That's partly because many on the right of the Conservative Party are unhappy with the current tax burden on the public, seeing as its at its highest level since WW2. 

But the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, played down the chances of wide tax cuts when he spoke to LBC on Sunday. 

"Overall, I think what people want is not gimmicks, they want a long-term, responsible, sensible plan to grow the economy so we can bring down taxes and have enough money for public services in the future - and that's what I'll be delivering," he said.

But the Chancellor reportedly is considering a 2p cut in national insurance, mirroring his move from the Autumn Statement. 

Kieran Kelly

What would Andy Street do if he were Chancellor for the day?

The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, has been with LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning, taking calls from members of the public. 

Caller Daniel asked Mr Street what changes he would bring in if he were Chancellor of the Exchequer for the day ahead of tomorrow's Budget.

Mr Street's response?

1. Cut national insurance, not inheritance tax, to increase consumer spending

2. Offering subsidies to business who invest in new sectors

3. Continue business rate holidays

Mr Street also said he would consider scrapping the 'tourist tax', though it is not at the top of his list.

Kieran Kelly

LBC Views: From the New Economics Forum

EJ Ward

Jeremy Hunt to extend 5p fuel duty cut

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend the 5p cut in fuel duty once again in this year's Budget, which is expected to cost the Treasury around £5 billion.

The chancellor will extend the fuel duty freeze for the 14th year in a row and a temporary 5p cut will be extended, Whitehall sources have suggested.

Fuel prices rose dramatically in the wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, and even rose by 4p a litre last month, though they remain significantly down from the peak sparked by the war.

Mr Hunt is reportedly scrambling to make tax cuts an affordable part of tomorrow's Spring Budget, the last before the next general election.

It comes after a damning poll put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.

Asher McShane

Budget 2024

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will deliver the 2024 spring Budget on Wednesday. It will be a hugely significant moment for the country and is likely to be the final Budget before a general election.

The Tories are facing a huge challenge ahead of an election. Polling issued yesterday put Tory support at a 40-year low and predicted the party could have as few as 25 seats after the next election. Labour, meanwhile, would storm to victory with 537 MPs.

Ahead of tomorrow's Budget we will be bringing you the latest coverage

Asher McShane

