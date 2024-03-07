Next five years will be ‘most difficult period’ for a parliament 'since Second World War', IFS warns

7 March 2024, 13:15 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 13:33

The director of the IFS has said that the next parliament will be the 'most difficult of any in 80 years'.
The director of the IFS has said that the next parliament will be the 'most difficult of any in 80 years'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The next five years will be the hardest period for a parliament and chancellor since the Second World War, the IFS has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Institute for Fiscal Studies issued the warning in its post-Budget briefing on Thursday morning.

IFS director Paul Johnson expressed doubt over whether the Government would be able to stick to its spending plans for the upcoming year due to the country’s “fiscal realities”.

He said: “Ignoring the vagaries of the current, rather bizarre, fiscal targets these underlying facts are going to constrain chancellors for the foreseeable future.

"Fiscal rules or no, fiscal realities bite,” he told a briefing.

“The combination of high debt interest payments and low forecast nominal growth means that the next parliament could well prove to be the most difficult of any in 80 years for a chancellor wanting to bring debt down.

"Even stabilising debt as a fraction of national income is likely to mean some eye-wateringly tough choices, and we are talking tens of billions of pounds worth of tough choices, on tax and spending."

Paul Johnson held his post-Budget briefing on Thursday morning.
Paul Johnson held his post-Budget briefing on Thursday morning. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt 'aim to axe National Insurance entirely', as Labour call Budget 'damp squib'

Read more: Chancellor hails his 'BMW' Budget - but Labour warns of 'cynical gimmick' that leaves many people worse off

It comes after Mr Hunt announced a 2p cut to National Insurance contributions for employees in his Budget on Wednesday, from 10%-8%, with the change to come into effect from April 6.

But the Chancellor and Prime Minister have also indicated that they want to scrap national insurance altogether.

Mr Sunak said on Wednesday evening that abolishing national insurance was "our ambition long term", without giving a schedule. The tax cut could reduce government revenues by around £50 billion per year.

Mr Johnson hit out at the Prime Minister’s indicated goal, as he said cutting the tax altogether was not “realistic”.

Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have signalled they want to scrap national insurance altogether.
Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak have signalled they want to scrap national insurance altogether. Picture: Alamy

“Tax has risen to a higher fraction of national income than it has ever been in my lifetime, and I don't expect it to return to its previous level for the rest of my lifetime,” he said.

He also warned that by accepting the slashed national insurance contributions, Labour had “made life more difficult for itself”.

“That is £10 billion a year they have lost. The opposition have been just as shy as the chancellor about telling us what they actually intend to do on taxes and spending after the election.”

“If I am sceptical about Mr Hunt's ability to stick to his current spending plans, I am at least that sceptical that Rachel Reeves will preside over deep cuts in public service spending,” he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

People on the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Juntas ruling Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso agree to create joint security force

Christian Horner accuser 'suspended' from Red Bull as F1 chief breaks cover in Saudi without wife Geri

Christian Horner accuser 'suspended' from Red Bull as F1 chief breaks cover in Saudi without wife Geri

Eddie Ratcliffe has launched an appeal over his 20 year jail term for the murder of Brianna Ghey

‘Warped’ teen who murdered Brianna Ghey in 'frenzied' attack to appeal sentence

An Apple App store app on an iPad

European regulators want to question Apple after it blocks Epic Games app store

A logo of the Apple company

Apple making big App Store changes as EU Digital Markets Act kicks in

Palestinians visit their destroyed homes after Israeli forces left Khan Younis on the Gaza Strip

Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week

Exclusive
'Becoming impossible' to protect crews after first fatal attack on shipping by Houthis in Red Sea, expert tells LBC

'Becoming impossible' to protect crews after first fatal attack on shipping by Houthis in Red Sea, expert tells LBC

Marten (L) and the couple spotted on CCTV where she is thought to be hiding the baby under her coat

Runaway aristocrat Constance Marten tells court she "gave her baby the best any mother could"

‘If Christian Horner stays at Red Bull, Max Verstappen leaves,’ says Ralf Schumacher

Christian Horner breaks cover amid Red Bull feud rumours after displaying united front with Geri Halliwell in Bahrain

Items displayed in a Google store

Chinese ex-Google engineer charged with stealing AI trade secrets

A freight train carrying cars arrives at a dock in China

China’s exports and imports beat estimates, signalling improving demand

The bulk carrier True Confidence at Shimizu Port in Japan last year

First fatal attack on shipping by Houthi rebels escalates risk in Middle East

Angeline Bryan

Mother-of-14 dies after falling off e-scooter as tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' 47-year-old

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate ahead of general election

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree selected as Labour candidate ahead of general election

The plane 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead'

MH370 'could have flown for hours while passengers lay dead in cabin'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian prime minister urges US and China co-operation in Asia-Pacific

A man has been charged with the murder of Samantha Murphy, who vanished without a trace while out for a jog more than a month ago.

Man charged with murder of mother-of-three who vanished on morning run a month ago with ‘no trace’ of her found
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Tam Tak-chi

Hong Kong court upholds landmark sedition conviction for pro-democracy activist

Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule it out the possibility of a May general election

Jeremy Hunt refuses to rule out the possibility of a May general election

Jeremy Hunt appeared on LBC this morning to hail his 'BMW' Budget

Chancellor hails his 'BMW' Budget - but Labour warns of 'cynical gimmick' that leaves many people worse off
'Floating voters' unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

LBC's 'Floating Voters' left unconvinced by Jeremy Hunt's Budget

A container with frozen embryos and sperm stored in liquid nitrogen at a fertility clinic

Alabama governor signs legislation protecting IVF providers from legal liability

A school has been accused of snooping on absent pupils

Secondary school in 'snooping' row after sending staff to check on bins and cars at absent pupils' homes
Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

China Congress

China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress country’s rise

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight
The former stripper has been banned from OnlyFans for making the threat.

Ex-stripper who threatened to leak nude photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans amid ‘anger’ at duke has account banned

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit