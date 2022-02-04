Breaking News

Tories win Southend West by-election following death of Sir David Amess

Anna Firth has won the Southend West by-election. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory MP Anna Firth has won the Southend West by-election, succeeding Sir David Amess who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Firth held the seat with 12,792 votes, followed in second place by Jason Pilley (Psych Movement) with 512 votes and Steve Laws (UKIP) with 400.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats did not stand in the by-election out of respect to Sir David.

However, the turnout for the by-election was less than 25 per cent of an electorate of 66,354, with only 24 per cent voting.

After winning her seat, Ms Firth paid tribute to Sir David, who was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15.

Read more: Boris Johnson took private jet to Blackpool despite 3-hour train journey, LBC reveals

Read more: Meltdown in No10: Four top aides go and Rishi takes swipe at Boris

She vowed to "work tirelessly to build on everything" her predecessor, Sir David, achieved while also praising the major rival parties for choosing not to contest the poll.

She added: "Sir David was a truly exceptional MP.

"He was a friend to all and had a huge impact on everyone who lives here.

"For Sir David's family and his friends tonight will be a sad and painful day and I would like to pay tribute to Lady Amess and their children.

"We are thinking of you tonight."

Ms Firth ended her victory speech saying: "Finally, I would like to thank the people of Southend West for placing their trust in me today.

"Today's vote is a clear mandate to build on Sir David's legacy, making Southend safer, improving local healthcare, supporting small business, but most of all making the most of our new city status."

Sir David, who secured an increased majority of 14,459 in the 2019 general election, had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950.