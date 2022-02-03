Breaking News

Crisis day for beleaguered Boris as two top aides quit No10 within hours

Two of Boris Johnson's top aides, Munira Mirza and Jack Doyle have resigned. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson's leadership has been plunged further into crisis after two of his top aides resigned from Downing Street on the same day.

Mr Johnson's director of communications Jack Doyle and his head of policy Munira Mirza both quit No10 on Thursday in a chaotic day for the beleaguered Prime Minister.

Mr Doyle, who himself became embroiled in the Partygate saga after reports he attended an event, reportedly told friends he always planned to leave his role at No10 after two years.

It's understood his exit is not linked to the resignation of Munira Mirza.

A No10 spokesman confirmed Mr Doyle's resignation on Thursday and thanked him for his service.

"He has made a huge contribution and the Prime Minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done," the spokesman said.

Mr Doyle reportedly told staff on the day of his departure that it was always his intention to leave at this time.

"Recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life," he is said to have told colleagues.

"Thank you all for your hard work and dedication. I wish you all the best for the future."

There was pressure on Mr Doyle to resign after it was reported he made a thank you speech and handed out awards at an alleged Downing Street Christmas party on December 18.

Mr Doyle was the Prime Minister's press secretary at the time of the alleged party, and is now Downing Street's director of communications.

At the party - which allegedly featured Secret Santa, food, drink and games - Mr Doyle is thought to have addressed the press team of up to 50 people.

Meanwhile, Munira Mirza's handed in her letter of resignation for very different reasons, condemning the Prime Minister's "inappropriate" slur at Sir Keir Starmer.

She claims she resigned after Mr Johnson refused to apologise for his remarks, despite her urging him to do so.

Ms Mirza has worked with Mr Johnson for 14 years, and was named by the Prime Minister as one of the five women who have most inspired him.

In a letter to Mr Johnson, she wrote: "I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice. There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion.

"This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics; it was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse.

"You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave."

Less than an hour after the news of her resignation was reported by The Spectator, Downing Street announced Ms Mirza's successor will be Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs.

In a statement, Downing Street said: "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Andrew Griffith MP as an unpaid Parliamentary Secretary (Minister for Policy and Head of the Prime Minister’s Policy Unit) in the Cabinet Office."

This story is being updated.