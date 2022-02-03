Breaking News

Millions face huge hike in energy bills as Chancellor unveils support of up to £350

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce measures later to help with the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Millions of people face an eye-watering hike in their energy bills, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced support for households of up to £350.

Ofgem confirmed the energy price cap will rise by £693 per year to £1,971.

The Chancellor has outlined three ways in which the Government will help - £200 discounts on bills, a £150 council tax rebate for those with properties in bands A-D, and giving local authorities a discretionary fund of £150 million to "help those lower income households who happen to live in higher council tax properties and households in bands A to D who are exempt from council tax".

Mr Sunak told the House of Commons: "The price cap has meant that the impact of soaring gas prices has so far fallen predominantly on energy companies, so much so that some suppliers who could not afford to meet those extra costs have gone out of business as a result.

"It is not sustainable to keep holding the price of energy artificially low... But what we can do is take the sting out of a significant price shock for millions of families by making sure the increase in prices is smaller initially and spread over a longer period."

Forecasts have suggested the annual energy bill for an average household could approach £2,000 - translating to around an extra £50 per month.

Around 4.5 million people on prepayment meters will see an even bigger increase of £708 a year.

Ofgem said the 54 per cent increase was forced by a record increase in global gas prices.

The increase will affect 22 million customers and will come into effect on April 1 when the price cap on energy bills is updated for the next six months.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can."

It follows a price cap increase in October last year, when about 15 million households faced a 12 per cent rise in energy bills.

It is the latest significant price rise in the cost of living crisis, as millions of people face higher taxes and rising costs for food, fuel and other items.

A minister told LBC on Thursday that the government is "very conscious" of how the cost of living crisis will affect struggling families.

James Cleverly told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We recognise the real-world impact of some of these global phenomenon.

"We’ve already got a number of support packages in place to specifically help with heating bills.

"We’ve also got things like the change to the taper rate of universal credit, the increase in living wage, which will put about £1,000 into the pockets of working people.

"We are very, very conscious of how this will hurt some people. The Chancellor is taking a very close interest."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to commit to giving households in council tax bands A to C rebates funded by Government grants under targeted measures for poorer households.

The Treasury did not rule out the move nor did it deny that the Chancellor could announce state-backed loans to give all homes a discount on their energy bills of £200.

Boris Johnson is under vast pressure to ease the cost-of-living crisis, with his leadership under threat over No 10 parties, but the new support is unlikely to be enough to prevent energy bills rising significantly for most people.

The Bank of England is also expected to raise interest rates from 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent with its forecasts likely to show rampant inflation this spring.

Asked about the new support package, a Government spokeswoman said: "We recognise people are facing pressures with the cost of living, which is why we are providing support worth around £12 billion this financial year and next.

"We will provide an update in due course on further help for households across the UK to meet their energy costs in the face of rising global gas prices."

The regulator said people on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

The announcement has been criticised by industry bodies.

Uswitch.com said it was "the toughest energy price hike in recent memory" and said the Government could not shield people from the impacts.

"The severity of the energy crisis is now becoming a reality for 22 million households," said energy policy expert Justina Miltienyte.

"This is the toughest energy price hike in recent memory and brutally comes at a time when other essential bills are rising.

"While the Government will try to soften the impact of this rise, there’s no getting away from the fact that this is going to have damaging consequences for households."

She said the expected measures from the Chancellor were just "sticking plasters", and urged people to check their eligibility for schemes and grants.

Utilita - which markets itself as the UK's only energy supplier created to help households use less energy - said the announcement would "instil fear" in millions of people.

"Despite the rising price of wholesale energy, a spike of this magnitude could still have been avoided had the regulator not made grave errors, despite suppliers’ warnings," said Bill Bullen, founder and CEO.

Mr Bullen said, had the Government "taken notice" of a white paper submitted by Utilita which have a blueprint to help households save energy, "all households would be on their way to making vital savings by now".

"But instead, the Government is introducing ill-targeted financial measures that won’t go far enough," he said.