Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families

Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

LBC has heard from listeners ranging from teachers to benefits recipients who are struggling to keep their families warm and fed amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as food campaigner Jack Monroe today highlighted the cost-of-living crisis affecting thousands of Brits, saying "the people who have the least are once again being asked to balance the books."

On Friday it was reported millions of Brits could receive US-style cash payments from the Government to ease the burden of the soaring cost of living.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering handing one-off sums of money to those struggling with soaring bills, in plans first reported by The Sun.

This is what our listeners told us about the crisis.

This was the devastating call from the wife of a teacher who tells James O'Brien their family are wearing coats indoors to keep warm amid the cost-of-living crisis.

This terrified mum working full-time told James O'Brien "there are evenings where I don't eat" and that the cost-of-living crisis is "a tsunami that's yet to crash down" on the country.

This caller moved listeners as he said he wasn't sure if he'd "make it through this year", as he explained the mental health impact on men of not being able to provide for their families.

This caller broke down as he explained the true impact of the cost of living crisis on ordinary Brits who are already struggling.