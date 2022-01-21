Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families
21 January 2022, 14:16
LBC has heard from listeners ranging from teachers to benefits recipients who are struggling to keep their families warm and fed amid the cost-of-living crisis.
It comes as food campaigner Jack Monroe today highlighted the cost-of-living crisis affecting thousands of Brits, saying "the people who have the least are once again being asked to balance the books."
On Friday it was reported millions of Brits could receive US-style cash payments from the Government to ease the burden of the soaring cost of living.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering handing one-off sums of money to those struggling with soaring bills, in plans first reported by The Sun.
This is what our listeners told us about the crisis.