Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families

21 January 2022, 14:16

Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families
Desperate LBC callers share cost-of-living impact on their families. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Tim Dodd

LBC has heard from listeners ranging from teachers to benefits recipients who are struggling to keep their families warm and fed amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as food campaigner Jack Monroe today highlighted the cost-of-living crisis affecting thousands of Brits, saying "the people who have the least are once again being asked to balance the books." 

On Friday it was reported millions of Brits could receive US-style cash payments from the Government to ease the burden of the soaring cost of living.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is considering handing one-off sums of money to those struggling with soaring bills, in plans first reported by The Sun.

This is what our listeners told us about the crisis.

This was the devastating call from the wife of a teacher who tells James O'Brien their family are wearing coats indoors to keep warm amid the cost-of-living crisis.

This terrified mum working full-time told James O'Brien "there are evenings where I don't eat" and that the cost-of-living crisis is "a tsunami that's yet to crash down" on the country.

This caller moved listeners as he said he wasn't sure if he'd "make it through this year", as he explained the mental health impact on men of not being able to provide for their families. 

This caller broke down as he explained the true impact of the cost of living crisis on ordinary Brits who are already struggling.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

27 mins ago

Cost of living crisis: Food writer Jack Monroe speaks to LBC's James O'Brien

Poorest people 'made to balance the books': Food campaigner explains cost of living crisis

3 hours ago

The distraught caller was speaking to Nick Ferrari

'I can't afford my heating': Caller bursts into tears as cost of living crisis laid bare

6 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

25 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

25 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

25 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Man charged with murder after couple attacked in Derbyshire home
Grant Shapps appeared in a video outlining his bid to get rid of "banal" train announcements

Grant Shapps ridiculed over 'Thick of It' train tannoy video

Rory Stewart has called on Europe to provide Ukraine with weapons

Europe must 'provide weapons to Ukraine' for defence against Russia, Rory Stewart warns
Matthew Wilson was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

British doctor killed after gun fired 'recklessly' by neighbour as he lay in bed in US
Millie was rescued with a sausage attached to a drone

Incredible moment dog saved from rising tide after rescuers dangle sausage from drone
Russell Bishop, the 'Babes in the Wood' child killer, has died. He murdered Nicola Fellows (top right) and Karen Hadaway (bottom right).

Babes in the Wood child killer Russell Bishop dies from cancer aged 55
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to LBC this morning

'Less than half my office is back at work': Business Sec Kwasi Kwarteng reveals in WFH row
Adrian spoke of his troubles as energy bills soar

Families cry for help as govt considers 'up to £500 cash payouts' to ease cost of living
Czech folk singer Hana Horka has died, her son has confirmed.

Anti-vax Czech singer dies after deliberately contracting coronavirus
Prince William told Deacon, 11, the pain of losing your mother 'gets easier'

Prince William tells grieving schoolboy, 11, pain of losing mum 'gets easier'