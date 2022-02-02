Millions braced for crippling rise in energy costs as Ofgem's price cap to 'jump by 50%'

Ofgem's energy price cap could increase by 50%. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Millions of families could face a staggering rise in energy bills as Ofgem is set to announce a huge increase in its price cap, heaping even more pressure on already stretched households.

The energy regulator will announce how much bills for around 22 million households can rise from the beginning of April, reflecting a huge jump in wholesale gas prices and the cost of dozens of suppliers that have gone bust in recent months.

The authority's crunch decision - which is expected to be the steepest ever increase in household bills - will be announced at 11am on Thursday. The new cap will come into force from 1 April.

It comes amid growing speculation that the Treasury is considering a multibillion-pound move to protect households from the full brunt of the increase.

Millions currently have their energy bills capped at £1,277 a year for an average household, however experts have warned bills are expected to soar in line with the hike in price cap.

Cornwall Insights, a specialist energy consultancy, thinks the price cap will be set at £1,915, which would add £600 to the average annual household heating bill.

That would put household bills 51% above the current level.

Ofgem declined to comment on the estimates.

To help struggling families deal with the blow, a £5bn to £6bn government-backed loan scheme is set to be launched, allowing suppliers to borrow money to cover upfront energy costs.

Households could be offered discounts of around £200 to help cover the rise and energy firms are likely to be given loans to help them cut customers' bills.

It follows warnings some elderly people are switching off their heating or not showering over fears of soaring bills.

Age UK said nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of older people believe they will be forced to choose between heating their home and the food they buy if their energy bills increase substantially.

More than half (54 per cent) of those surveyed said they would have to heat their home less, a survey for Age UK found.

One 69-year-old woman told Age UK: "I am currently in bed keeping warm today as it's so cold and I can't afford to have my heating on for the whole day.

"I'm reduced to showering on alternate days, which I hate, and I'm eating food that's microwaveable to avoid heating my oven."

If the cap is increased to £2,000 a year, as expected, it would be the biggest jump since it was introduced in 2019. Ofgem had already raised it by 12% in August for the period from October 2021 to March 2022 to reflect higher wholesale prices.