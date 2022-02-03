Millions pushed into poverty in energy crisis, warns plumber who helps families for free

3 February 2022, 09:54 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 11:25

By Sarah Collins

A plumber who spent £57,000 helping more than 10,000 vulnerable families fix their heating and plumbing for free says the energy crisis will push millions into poverty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Anderson from Lancashire set up Depher CIC as an emergency plumbing and heating repair charity in 2017 to support elderly, vulnerable people but he’s now expanded to help families after seeing more and more customers struggle with rising energy costs.

He’s helping people across the country with food parcels and heating repairs. He’s raising money to try and meet a surge in demand for help.

“Last week we had 137 families contact us for food, electric and gas alone, I’ve just had a gentleman rung me who has seen a 72% rise in his fuel bills already and that’s before April gets here,” he said.

“I ordered a food parcel for a family in Liverpool; mum, dad and two children and there was nothing in the cupboards, they were bare.”

Read more: Minister challenged over VAT cut for families as crippling energy price hike looms

Read more: Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

LBC spent time with James ahead of an announcement by the energy regulator Ofgem on how much bills for around 22 million households can rise from the beginning of April. It’s expected the cap will rise by 50%.

Millions currently have their energy bills capped at £1,277 for an average household. It’s believed that this could rise to around £1,900 from April 1 when the new price cap comes into force.

James says the people he sees have already seen a big jump in their gas and electric bills on top of rising food prices.

He said the situation is already desperate.

“Two weeks ago, I went to a family in Wakefield, they had heating, no hot water and no food and a child said to me, 'I thought I was going to die',” he said.

“No child should think that, no child should think they’re going to die because their parents can’t feed them, that’s the biggest disgrace of this country.”

Read more: Boris Johnson 'faces 12k fines for party breaches' as three more Tories call for him to go

Read more: Russia is 'flexing muscles unnecessarily' as RAF intercepts bombers, Minister tells LBC

Calls have intensified in recent weeks for the Government to step in to help struggling households.

“Getting rid of VAT on energy bills wouldn’t be enough to stop the poverty that’s coming,” he said.

“They need to cap the rise at 10% and get rid of VAT at the same time, even if it’s only just for a year cut VAT and give people a chance.

“I’ve spoken to families, and they’ve told me they’ve been to the foodbank, and they’ve contacted the supplier, and they’re at a point where any extra money they did have is going on the rising cost of living, these are working families and they have nothing.

“The government have to do something, it’ll get to the point where the poor aren’t getting poor, they’re dying.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Natalie Carter said she had been left living in a home with no daylight

‘Living hell’ of the residents trapped in dark and freezing flats due to the cladding crisis
Breaking
Breaking News

RAF fighters scrambled as aircraft 'approach UK' day after Russian bombers escorted away

Breaking
Rishi Sunak is expected to announce measures later to help with the cost of living crisis

Millions face huge hike in energy bills as Chancellor unveils support of up to £350

Minister tells LBC Russia 'flexing its muscles needlessly' as Ukraine tensions escalate

Russia is 'flexing muscles unnecessarily' as RAF intercepts bombers, Minister tells LBC

Live
The Chancellor is expected to announce measure aimed at helping struggling families

Energy price cap rise: Sunak to hold press conference as energy bills rocket - LIVE

Djokovic applied for a medical exemption from Covid vaccination when entering Australia

Djokovic's Covid test was not fake, say Serbian officials

Voters will select the successor to Sir David Amess

Voters to choose successor to Sir David Amess in Thursday's by-election

A man has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Peckham.

Man charged with rape of 15-year-old girl in Peckham

Four men have been charged over the death of Wire actor Michael K Williams.

Michael K Williams: Four men charged in overdose death of The Wire actor

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a multi-billion pound package on Thursday to help people cope

Minister challenged over VAT cut for families facing energy bill price hike

Sadiq Khan has put Cressida Dick "on notice".

Sadiq Khan puts Cressida Dick 'on notice' after Met cops' rape jokes exposed by report

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots, whose officials are responsible for carrying out Northern Ireland Protocol checks, said he had received legal advice which stated that he could order a halt to Northern Ireland Protocol checks.

NI minister accused of breaching international law after order to halt Brexit food checks

Four Insulate Britain protesters who glued themselves to court

Eco mob protesters who glued themselves to High Court steps jailed

Boris Johnson has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that a further incursion into Ukraine would be a "tragic miscalculation" as they finally held their delayed call.

Boris warns Putin Ukraine invasion would be 'tragic miscalculation' as US deploys troops

The four girls were attacked across the Thamesmead area

Man, 24, arrested after four teenage girls sexually assaulted in space of one month

Thousands signed a petition opposing Raith Rovers' capture of David Goodwillie

Thousands sign petition calling for Raith Rovers to axe David Goodwillie after outrage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Busy high-street in Sweden

Sweden to scrap all mandatory coronavirus regulations next week
Russian soldiers at a military training ground

Nato chief wary of Russian troop build-up in Belarus amid Ukraine tension
Virus Outbreak New Zealand

New Zealand to ease quarantine rules for incoming travellers

Tents set up on the Dotson Ice Shelf in Antarctica

Giant iceberg blocks scientists hoping to study ‘Doomsday Glacier’
A medical worker passes by people as they wait for their coronavirus tests in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea expands rapid testing amid record Covid infections
A man uses a snowblower to clear his drive in Flint, Michigan

Snow and freezing rain as storm moves across US

Capitol Breach Judge’s Son

Judge’s ‘caveman’ son admits charges over US Capitol riot

US Michael K Williams

Four charged over The Wire actor’s overdose death

Australian Open Djokovic

Djokovic did not use fake test in bid to enter Australia – Serbia prosecutors
Monica Vitti

‘Queen of Italian cinema’ Monica Vitti dies at 90

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell

2022 is going to be a good year for economic growth - Sir Martin Sorrell
Deputy leader of Reclaim Party forgets what party he's Deputy Leader of

Deputy leader of Reclaim Party mistakes what party he's Deputy Leader of
Voters can drop Tories if Level Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares

Voters can drop Tories if Levelling Up promises are broken, Tory MP declares
Cross Question | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does
Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police