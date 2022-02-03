Russia is 'flexing muscles unnecessarily' as RAF intercepts bombers, Minister tells LBC

By Asher McShane

A Government minister has told LBC that Russia is 'unnecessarily flexing its muscles' as tensions rise on the Russia-Ukraine border.

When asked about the Russian jets intercepted near the UK and the Russian ships in the English channel, James Cleverly told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the country's actions were "counterproductive" and were not the right way for it to be taken seriously.

"It's really difficult for me to credibly assess what [Putin's] motivations are," said Mr Cleverly, the Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa.

"I think Russia is very keen to be seen as a powerful force on the world stage, and the point that I think he needs to understand is that actually these provocative military actions are not the best way of Russia being seen as a relevant - as a serious - player.

"There are a whole load of issues around the world where they could exert a positive influence, they are a member of the P5 in the United Nations, there's a huge amount of work that could be done for the benefit of all there.

"This military flexing of muscle is unnecessary and counterproductive and Russia could and should engage on the world stage in a much better way."

Russia has amassed around 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, adding to growing fears an invasion could be imminent.

In a call on Wednesday afternoon, Boris Johnson warned president Putin that an invasion would be a "tragic miscalculation".

The pair "agreed that aggravation was in no-one's interest" - but clashed on whether Ukraine had a right to aspire to Nato membership.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops to Poland and Germany, while 1,000 already based in Germany will move to Romania.

Mr Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine, although the US is supplying the country with weapons to defend itself.

On Wednesday the RAF intercepted four Russian 'Bear' bombers that were flying towards the UK's "area of interest".

An RAF spokesperson said: "Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

"Subsequently we intercepted and escorted four Russian Bear aircraft."

The bombers did not enter UK airspace.