Boris Johnson to visit Ukraine as Russian invasion fears rise

1 February 2022, 06:35 | Updated: 1 February 2022, 06:47

Ukrainian reservists aim rifles during training on the outskirts of Kyiv
Ukrainian reservists aim rifles during training on the outskirts of Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson will fly out to Ukraine on Tuesday as he steps up diplomatic efforts to avert war in the region.

The Prime Minister will reaffirm his support for Ukraine with £88 million of aid for the country as he urged Russia to "avoid further bloodshed".

Mr Johnson will meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyon on Tuesday, and has committed money from the UK's Good Governance Fund to help "support stable governance and energy independence".

As well as supporting transparency and anti-corruption initiatives, some of the £88 million announced will go towards efforts to reduce Ukraine's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Mr Johnson said: "It is the right of every Ukrainian to determine how they are governed. As a friend and a democratic partner, the UK will continue to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.

"We urge Russia to step back and engage in dialogue to find a diplomatic resolution and avoid further bloodshed."

It comes as more than 100,000 Russian troops were amassed on the Ukrainian border, and Russia' President Vladimir Putin has so far resisted calls to deescalate tensions.

A reservist of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces takes part in military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv
A reservist of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces takes part in military exercises on the outskirts of Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

Downing Street said that since 2015, British Armed Forces had trained more than 22,000 Ukrainian troops, and that the UK also defends the rule of law in the country by helping to reduce corruption.

But Mr Johnson, on his visit to Kyiv, is expected to discuss a "full range of strategic UK support" on offer.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans for legislation with new powers to sanction individuals and businesses linked to the Russian state, in light of the aggression in Ukraine.

"We will be able to target any company that is linked to the Russian state, engages in business of economic significance to the Russian state or operates in a sector of strategic significance to the Russian state," she told MPs.

"This will be the toughest sanction regime against Russia we have ever had and it is the most radical departure in approach since leaving the EU. Those in and around the Kremlin will have nowhere to hide."

Ms Truss was due to join the PM on the trip, but tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.

The UK is also expected to bolster military presence in eastern Europe as part of Nato's efforts to secure the region.

But British and Nato combat forces are not expected to be deployed in Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

Around 100 British personnel are involved in a training mission in the country.

Mr Putin has denied he is planning an attack but is demanding guarantees Ukraine will never join Nato, while calling on the Western alliance to draw back its forces in eastern Europe.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Myanmar

Dozens arrested to suppress protests on Myanmar coup anniversary

Lightning Record

US lightning bolt sets new world record of 477 miles

Rust set

Rust death sparks gun safety bill for actors

Travis McMichael

Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

UN Russia-Ukraine

Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

Obit Lay

Blues drummer Sam Lay, who played with Bob Dylan and Muddy Waters, dies aged 86

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

Rihanna debuts baby bump on stroll with boyfriend ASAP Rocky

Avram Grant

Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant faces Fifa probe after sexual harassment claims

Police officers block the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany

Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop in Germany

Ukrainian soldier trains for the use of US M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine

Ukraine crisis: What to know amid the fears of war

Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya addresses the United Nations Security Council

Russia and US square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine

US and Syrian Democratic Forces soldiers search for Islamic State militants in Hassakeh, Syria

Syrian prison overrun by IS terrorists back under control, says US-backed force

Dr Takeshi Kasai

WHO probes alleged racism and abusive behaviour by top director

People take to the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, to rally in support of the new military junta that ousted democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and seized control of the country

African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup

A person holds joss sticks while praying for good fortune on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand

Lunar New Year: Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted but bring hope

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue in New York

Dolce & Gabbana to drop use of animal fur

World News

See more World News

The protest in Brussels turned violent.

Riot police fire water cannons and tear gas amid mass Covid protests in Brussels

8 days ago

Cameroon Fire

17 dead in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

8 days ago

Virus Outbreak Russia

Russia sets another daily virus record amid Omicron surge

8 days ago

UK News

See more UK News

Prince Andrew denies the allegations made by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew: US judge seeks testimony from duke's former assistant in sex abuse case

8 hours ago

Stephen Waterson was jailed for more than seven years

Killer who crushed Alfie Lamb to death with car seat 'released from prison'

10 hours ago

Liz Truss tested positive for Covid

Liz Truss tests positive for Covid hours after appearing in packed Commons with Boris

10 hours ago

Boris Johnson has faced criticism from some of his senior Tory MPs.

Partygate cops wade through 300 photos as PM holds off leadership threat

12 hours ago

Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday

Police investigating rape allegation granted more time to question Mason Greenwood

13 hours ago

Tesco has announced it will axe hundreds of jobs by closing its meat counters in over 300 stores.

Tesco to axe hundreds of jobs by cutting meat counters in over 300 stores

13 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police