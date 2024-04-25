Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

25 April 2024, 09:12

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged
The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The blades of the famous Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris have fallen off overnight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parisians woke up to the sight of the blades from the windmill on top of the venerable nightclub lying on the pavement.

No reason has yet been given for the collapse of the blades. No one was hurt when they fell to the ground.

Authorities have been seen collecting the blades and removing them.

They said that there was no further danger of other items falling from the nightclub roof.

Read more: Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' after London rampage

Read more: Teacher ‘lucky to be alive’ after three injured in horror playground attack in Wales

A builder's truck removes the Moulin Rouge's famous blades
A builder's truck removes the Moulin Rouge's famous blades. Picture: Getty

“We don't know what happened, it occurred between 02:00 and 03:00 am, no one was hurt,” a venue spokesperson said,

An official at the venue told AFP that the venue’s technical team checks the windmill mechanism every week and did not note any problems during the last inspection.

Images on social media showed the blade unit lying on the street below, with some of the blades slightly bent.

Some of the venue's iconic lettering was also damaged
Some of the venue's iconic lettering was also damaged. Picture: Getty

"Fortunately, this happened after closing," a source said.

"Every week, the cabaret's technical teams check the windmill mechanism and did not note any problems.

How the Moulin Rouge normally looks at night
How the Moulin Rouge normally looks at night. Picture: Getty

"It's the first time that an accident like this has happened,” they added.

Moulin Rouge is best known by many as the birthplace of the modern form of the can-can dance.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

The Met Office map shows where snow and other forms of precipitation are likely to fall

Map shows exact places snow likely to fall amid freezing Arctic blast, before return of warm weather for Bank Holiday

Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Italy Venice Tourism

Venice launches experiment to charge day-trippers in bid to combat over-tourism

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

Australia Beached Whales

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza to be honoured

United Nations Acute Global Hunger

UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023

All-inclusive tourists have been urged to stay away

Spanish official says locals want 'higher-quality tourists' and urges 'all-inclusive' holidaymakers to stay away amid protests
A video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been released

Parents of Israeli hostage taken by Hamas urge him to 'stay strong' after new video shows him with missing hand

Children are drinking more in the UK than other countries

England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'

Australia Anzac Day

Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fake Electors Indictment Arizona

Arizona indicts 18 for 2020 election interference including Rudy Giuliani

Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
Darrel Campbell was named as the hero teacher who disarmed the girl.

Pictured: Hero teacher who disarmed school attacker ‘going mad’ as teenage girl arrested after three were stabbed
Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Teacher ‘lucky to be alive’ after three injured in horror playground attack at school as teenage girl arrested
Labour will pledge to nationalise the railways if elected into government.

Labour pledges to renationalise railways within five years if elected in 'biggest overhaul in a generation'
Tina Malone has said her husband's death was the 'worst day of her life'.

'The worst day of my entire life’: Tina Malone gives heartbreaking update six weeks after husband Paul Chase's death
Migration Britain Rwanda

Hope Hostel was once home to genocide survivors – now it will house UK migrants

Showjumper Katie Simpson, 21, died in August 2020

Horse trainer, 36, on trial for rape and murder of showjumper, 21, found dead at home while out on bail
Landmarks Around Paris Ahead Of The Summer Olympics

Boy, 16, who said he wanted to 'die a martyr' at the Paris Olympics arrested in France

The UK will 'need an Iron Dome in the future', the head of the Armed Forces has told LBC.

UK in ‘live conversations’ to develop ‘Iron Dome’ defence system, head of Armed Forces tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit