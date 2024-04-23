Ten people killed after two Malaysian helicopters collide mid-air during rehearsal for military parade

23 April 2024, 10:28

Ten people were killed after the crash
Ten people were killed after the crash. Picture: X/Getty

By Will Conroy

Ten people have died after two Malaysian helicopters collided in mid-air during a rehearsal for a military parade

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The incident took place at 9:30am local time at the Malaysian navy’s base in Lumut which is 100 miles northwest of the capital city Kuala Lumpur.

The crash involved a navy Fennec, with three crew members, and an AW139 maritime operations helicopter with seven crew members. There are no known survivors.

Footage published on social media showed one of the aircraft clipped the rotor of the other before both helicopters crashed into the ground.

The Royal Malaysian Navy said: "All victims were confirmed dead on site and the remains were sent to the [Lumut] Military Hospital for identification.

"[We] will establish a board of inquiry to identify the cause of the incident."

The state’s fire and rescue department was alerted to the incident at 9:50am local time.

Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air
Malaysian navy helicopters collide in mid-air. Picture: Getty

The country’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "the nation mourns the heart-wrenching and soul-wrenching tragedy".

He added: "Condolences to all the families of the victims and prayers for strength to face this calamity.”

Defence minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin told reporters that efforts were underway to verify the identities of the crew members killed, all of whom were below the age of 40.

The crash occurred during rehearsals for Maylaysia’s 90th Naval Day celebrations that were due to be held on Saturday.

