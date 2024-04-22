Milan to ban pizza and ice cream after midnight in crackdown on late-night reveller chaos

By Emma Soteriou

Milan is set to ban the sale of ice cream and pizza after midnight as part of a crackdown on night-time revellers causing chaos in the city.

The city council has proposed new rules that will see takeaway food and drink, including pizza and ice cream, banned in 12 of Milan's districts.

Bars and restaurants will also have to close outdoor areas from 12.30am on weekdays and 1.30am at weekends.

“We are seeking a balance between sociality and entertainment, the peace and health of the residents and the free economic activity of traders and entrepreneurs,” Marco Granelli, the deputy mayor for security, said.

It comes in a bid from the council to clamp down on drinkers in the city during the evenings.

“A sizeable segment of the population is complaining about excessive noise,” mayor Giuseppe Sala said last month.

“In my role I have to listen to all citizens, including those who have to work and those who want to do their business.”

If approved, the ban will come in from May 7 until early November, applying in areas including Navigli and Paolo Sarpi.

The move has received backlash from some, with one local paper saying Mr Sala had "declared war on ice cream".

Vendors are accustomed to selling gelato late at night as part of Italian culture.

Lino Stoppani, president of the Italian federation of public and tourist operators, told Il Messaggero: "This initiative does not solve the problem."

Meanwhile, Marco Barbieri, secretary-general of the Milan branch of the Italian retailers’ association, Confcommercio, told the Telegraph: "In the summer months the average temperature in Milan is 30 degrees, so families eat late, then take a stroll and have a gelato.

"If I buy a gelato or a slice of pizza one minute after the deadline, I run the risk of being fined."

A council spokesman said the proposal was currently only under consideration.

The city backtracked on similar plans in 2013, with the mayor at the time claiming there was a "misunderstanding".

"Milanese residents can continue to freely enjoy an ice cream after midnight," Giuliano Pisapia said.