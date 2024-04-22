Rebel Wilson says member of the Royal family 'invited her to drug-fuelled orgy' in upcoming bombshell memoir

Rebel Wilson claims a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy in her upcoming memoir. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rebel Wilson has claimed that a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy at the home of a US tech billionaire.

Loading audio...

The Hollywood star makes the allegation about a minor royal in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

While she does not name the royal in question, she does say that the party was held at a rented ranch just outside Los Angeles in 2014.

She writes: “I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls’."

Wilson said she wore a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat” to the party, which had a medieval theme.

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool,” Wilson writes.

“The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

She then describes the moment she watches the unnamed “British royal flounder around” before a man arrives with a tray piled with drugs.

Wilson continues: “There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.

Rebel Wilson makes the claim in her upcoming memoir. Picture: Alamy

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly [MDMA],’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

She then jokes: “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

Part of the star's memoir had to be redacted. Picture: Alamy

The anticipation for Wilson’s book has grown in recent weeks following bombshell allegations about her former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of The Brothers Grimsby film.

The actress had planned to publish some of the allegations against the Borat star in a chapter entitled ‘Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A-holes', but HarperCollins was forced to redact a full page of claims after he strenuously denied the allegations.

Ahead of the redactions, she writes: “What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can’t be printed here due to peculiarities of the law in England and Wales.”