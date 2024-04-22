Rebel Wilson says member of the Royal family 'invited her to drug-fuelled orgy' in upcoming bombshell memoir

22 April 2024, 21:23 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 21:52

Rebel Wilson claims a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy in her upcoming memoir.
Rebel Wilson claims a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy in her upcoming memoir. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rebel Wilson has claimed that a British royal invited her to a drug-fuelled orgy at the home of a US tech billionaire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Hollywood star makes the allegation about a minor royal in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising.

While she does not name the royal in question, she does say that the party was held at a rented ranch just outside Los Angeles in 2014.

She writes: “I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party – the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls’."

Wilson said she wore a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat” to the party, which had a medieval theme.

“The party was insane. Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool,” Wilson writes.

“The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

She then describes the moment she watches the unnamed “British royal flounder around” before a man arrives with a tray piled with drugs.

Wilson continues: “There’s a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden it’s 2am and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy.

Read more: 'We have a legacy to protect': Tom Holland breaks silence over Spider-Man 4 progress

Read more: The Black Dog pub referenced in Taylor Swift song ‘does have a certain blonde regular’, admits events manager

Rebel Wilson makes the claim in her upcoming memoir.
Rebel Wilson makes the claim in her upcoming memoir. Picture: Alamy

“I’m like, ‘Ooooh, is that candy?’ and the guy holding the tray says, ‘No, this is the molly [MDMA],’ and I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy … the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense. They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

She then jokes: “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

Part of the star's memoir had to be redacted.
Part of the star's memoir had to be redacted. Picture: Alamy

The anticipation for Wilson’s book has grown in recent weeks following bombshell allegations about her former co-star Sacha Baron Cohen on the set of The Brothers Grimsby film.

The actress had planned to publish some of the allegations against the Borat star in a chapter entitled ‘Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A-holes', but HarperCollins was forced to redact a full page of claims after he strenuously denied the allegations.

Ahead of the redactions, she writes: “What followed was the worst experience of my professional life. An incident that left me feeling bullied, humiliated, and compromised. It can’t be printed here due to peculiarities of the law in England and Wales.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial

Donald Trump accused of orchestrating 'criminal scheme to corrupt 2016 election' on first day of hush money trial

Tom Holland has given an update on Spider-Man 4

'We have a legacy to protect': Tom Holland breaks silence over Spider-Man 4 progress

Volodymyr Zelensky

Biden will send Ukraine weapons once Senate approves aid package, says Zelensky

Exclusive
The events manager at The Black Dog remained tight-lipped on the specifics but admitted they have a 'blonde regular'.

The Black Dog pub referenced in Taylor Swift song ‘does have a certain blonde regular’, admits events manager

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Brian Field

Schoolboy murderer Brian Field dies behind bars 50 years after he abducted and killed child

Aharon Haliva

Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over failure to prevent Hamas attack

Trump Hush Money

Trump’s £140m bond settled with cash promise

Trump Hush Money

Trump tried to ‘corrupt’ 2016 election, prosecution alleges

Teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Primary school teacher pretended she had Covid after killing boyfriend to use fake isolation time to bury body in garden

Exclusive
Calls for Sir Mark Rowley to resign are 'nonsense', LBC has been told.

Calls for Met Chief Mark Rowley to resign are ‘nonsense and dangerous’, antisemitism tsar tells LBC after protest row

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

Estate agent accused of murdering fiancee 'found naked, face up in a pool of blood' in Surrey hotel room

China Floods

Heavy rainstorms kill four people in southern China

Pakistan Iran

Iranian and Pakistani leaders vow to boost trade

Donald Trump has called for people to protest outside court

Donald Trump calls for 'America-loving' protesters to gather outside court as hush money trial begins

Peter Kay was due to open the Co-op Live Arena this Tuesday and Wednesday

Peter Kay forced to postpone Co-op Live shows with just 24 hours to go as Manchester arena 'not ready'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pools in Estepona will be allowed to stay open in summer

Spanish holiday resort popular with Brits announces pools WILL be open for tourists this summer
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand
Milan is banning takeaway food and drink after midnight

Milan to ban pizza and ice cream after midnight in crackdown on late-night reveller chaos

Train strikes will take place from 7 May until 9 May

Train drivers from 16 rail companies to strike in May Bank Holiday week

Anthony Albanese

Australian judge bans X from sharing video of bishop being stabbed in church

Trump Hush Money

Trump set to return to court for opening statements in historic hush money trial

Newsreader Huw Edwards has resigned from the BBC

Huw Edwards resigns from the BBC 'on medical advice'

Former model Irena Stoynova almost died after trying to treat her cancer with a diet of juice, boiled herbs and special teas

Cancer patient who tried to cure disease with juice diet and holistic therapies almost died after refusing chemotherapy
Terry Anderson and his daughter Sulome

Terry Anderson, reporter held captive in Lebanon for years, dies aged 76

Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court on Monday

Mushroom poison murder suspect makes special request from behind bars in second court appearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit