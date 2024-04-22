'We have a legacy to protect': Tom Holland breaks silence over Spider-Man 4 progress

Tom Holland has given an update on Spider-Man 4. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Tom Holland has given an update on the production of Spider-Man 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Marvel star said development on the fourth instalment had begun but he wanted to avoid "overdoing the same things".

He said he "owed his career" to the franchise and would "always want to do" more.

The 27-year-old has already appeared as Peter Parker in three of his own films - Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) as well as making appearances in several others.

Speaking to Deadline at the Sands International Film Festival, Holland said: "I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films.

"I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more."

Read more: Peter Kay forced to postpone Co-op Live shows with just 24 hours to go as Manchester arena 'not ready'

Read more: Gogglebox star George Gilbey's cause of death revealed as inquest gets underway

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect.

"The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Holland went on to say: "This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning.

"It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

It comes after Holland said at the end of last year that he had been "actively engaging in conversations" around the future of Spider-Man.

Despite being one of Marvel's most popular superheroes, Holland said he would not "make another one for the sake of making another one".

The next MCU film to come out will be Deadpool & Wolverine, which is due to come out in July.