Manhunt for Home and Away star who 'dragged woman to the ground and stomped on her head'

23 April 2024, 14:52

Soap actor Orpheus Pledger seen assaulting woman on CCTV

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for on-the-run Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger who escaped custody after being arrested on assault charges.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have grabbed a woman from behind before forcing her to the ground and stomping on her head.

Footage was shown in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday after the actor escaped custody.

He had been escorted from jail to the Royal Melbourne Hospital for a mental health assessment when he fled.

Pledger arrived at the hospital around 3.30am but had still not been seen by doctors at 9.10am. He is alleged to have just got up and walked off.

Magistrate Justin Foster said he had "bent over backwards to try and offer someone mental health treatment as they require".

It came after Pledger's lawyer argued that his mental health was at risk due to his detention.

Orpheus Pledger
Orpheus Pledger. Picture: Alamy

The actor, who played Mason Morgan in Home and Away between 2016 and 2019, was arrested on March 25 after a woman called police saying "he's coming" before the line went dead.

The victim, who has been helping police with their investigation, believed he would "eventually kill her".

She allegedly suffered severe injuries, including haematoma on her head, cuts to her cheek and bruises following the incident.

A warrant for Pledger's arrest has now been issued.

Magistrate Foster told the court on Tuesday: "This makes me query if I will ever grant this order again."

He also expressed outrage at the fact Pledger, a suspected mentally-ill patient, had not been seen to for six hours.

The case will return to court at a later date.

