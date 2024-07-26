Olympic 'sabotage' claims as British Dressage chiefs question motives behind Charlotte Dujardin video leak

Row grows over Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse. Picture: Getty/GMB

By StephenRigley

British Dressage chiefs declared that the video of Charlotte Dujardin whipping a horse 24 times "like a circus elephant" was released "to cause maximum damage" to the star's Olympic bid.

Less than 72 hours before the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024, the controversial leaked footage of Team GB's dressage star caused the triple gold medalist to pull out of the games.

In a letter to members, the boss of British Dressage Jason Brautigam, said that Dujardin's actions were "completely unacceptable" but went on to pour fuel onto the suggestion that dirty tricks might be at play.

Brautigam questioned the accuser's claim of attempting to "save dressage", labelling the comments "somewhat disingenuous".

Earlier Madeline Hall, a former dressage correspondent at Horse & Hound magazine, who told The Daily Mail: "The timing of this video days before the Olympics smells of sabotage. To me it is suspect."

Footage has emerged showing Charlotte Dujardin shipping a horse. Picture: GMB

Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing refused to divulge his female client's identity when he released the video to the world earlier in the week.

The Netherlands has always been a strong rival of Great Britain in equestrian sports. Yesterday Team NL batted away any suggestion that the leak of Dujardin, who had hoped to become Britain's most decorated female Olympian this year, had come from them insisting that they "only just saw the video after it was published".

The video in question shows the dressage star allegedly lashing a horse at stables in Gloucestershire was made public by a Dutch lawyer on behalf of an anonymous client, who filmed it several years ago but has chosen to release it only now.

On the eve of the official opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics, members are invited to read a personal message shared this evening from our Chief Executive Jason Brautigam, reflecting on what this week's challenges mean for us and the future of our sport.

In the email to members, Brautigam said the the vision of Dujardin was indefensible but also urged people to be "kind" to the Olympian.

"Charlotte Dujardin has done the right thing by accepting responsibility and expressing remorse,' he said.

"While we do not condone her behaviour, we must remember that there is also a human element to this – and, regardless of what has happened, she still deserves our understanding.

"Please be kind and bear in mind that we have a duty of care in our interactions with one another."He added: "I do find claims that this was done to 'save dressage' somewhat disingenuous, given that it was timed to cause maximum damage to our sport.

"However, what will save dressage is how we all respond to this crisis by demonstrating our love and care for horses."

Dujardin was viewed as a certainty for damehood if she won a medal in Paris, which was all she needed to become Britain's most successful female Olympian ever.