'It was an attempted assassination', says lawyer of men kicked by police officer at Manchester Airport

The lawyer representing two men kicked by police at Manchester Airport has accused officers of an "attempted assassination".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, solicitor Akhmed Yakoob claimed an officer had threatened to kill one of the men kicked during an incident at the city's airport on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said on Thursday that it was "not a clearcut situation".

Having seen footage leading up to the incident, he said it "escalates very quickly".

When asked what footage the mayor was talking about, Mr Yakoob told Nick: "I hope he’s referring to the attempted assassination, the joint enterprise assassination of the young boys by the police officers.

"That is concerning because if police officers who are meant to protect us are going around trying to kill people, how are the public going to feel safe?"

He added: "One of the boys was threatened to get killed by a police officer."

It comes after Mr Yakoob said his client, 19-year-old Mohammed Fahir, had been in hospital for a CT scan which revealed he was suffering from a head injury.

The footage has sparked concern among onlookers, and the officer in question has been suspended.

