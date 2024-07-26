Breaking News
'It was an attempted assassination', says lawyer of men kicked by police officer at Manchester Airport

26 July 2024, 08:12 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 08:22

“It was an attempted assassination:” Lawyer of teenager kicked in the head by police speaks to LBC

By StephenRigley

The lawyer representing two men kicked by police at Manchester Airport has accused officers of an "attempted assassination".

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, solicitor Akhmed Yakoob claimed an officer had threatened to kill one of the men kicked during an incident at the city's airport on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said on Thursday that it was "not a clearcut situation".

Having seen footage leading up to the incident, he said it "escalates very quickly".

When asked what footage the mayor was talking about, Mr Yakoob told Nick: "I hope he’s referring to the attempted assassination, the joint enterprise assassination of the young boys by the police officers.

"That is concerning because if police officers who are meant to protect us are going around trying to kill people, how are the public going to feel safe?"

He added: "One of the boys was threatened to get killed by a police officer."

'It was an attempted assassination', lawyer representing two men Manchester Airport

Read more: Race row erupts as protesters accuse Manchester police of ‘racism’ after teenager kicked in head by officer

Read more: Teenager kicked in head by policeman at Manchester Airport has 'cyst on brain', his lawyer says, as officer suspended

It comes after Mr Yakoob said his client, 19-year-old Mohammed Fahir, had been in hospital for a CT scan which revealed he was suffering from a head injury.

The footage has sparked concern among onlookers, and the officer in question has been suspended.

This story is being updated

