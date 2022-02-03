Live

Energy price cap rise: Rishi to hold press conference as families face bills hike - LIVE

3 February 2022, 08:26

The Chancellor is expected to announce measure aimed at helping struggling families
The Chancellor is expected to announce measure aimed at helping struggling families. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Millions of households are facing soaring energy bills with Ofgem expected to announce the energy price cap is to rise by 50%.

The average bill could hit £1,915 with an announcement taking place at 11am on Thursday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to pledge support to ease the pressure on families at a 5pm press conference.

Mr Sunak will reportedly commit to giving households in council tax bands A to C rebates funded by government grants under targeted measures for poorer households.

He could also announce state-backed loans to give all homes a discount on their energy bills of £200.

