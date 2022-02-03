Breaking News

Boris Johnson backtracks over Jimmy Savile slur at Starmer

3 February 2022, 13:48 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 14:03

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has backtracked on his widely criticised and disproved claim Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile in the House of Commons.

He twice referred to what he called the Labour leader's failure to prosecute sex-offender, Jimmy Savile, when he was Director of Prosecutions.

The remarks - made in the Commons on Monday after the Sue Gray report was published - have been widely criticised, with officials suggesting the decision was taken at a local level.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Mr Johnson said he understands the Labour leader had nothing to do personally with those decisions.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to "clarify" his remarks because a lot of people "got very hot under the collar" amid anger from his own MPs and lawyers representing Savile victims.

Speaking to broadcasters in Blackpool, the Prime Minister said: "I want to be very clear about this because a lot of people have got very hot under the collar, and I understand why.

"Let's be absolutely clear, I'm talking not about the Leader of the Opposition's personal record when he was DPP and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions. I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole.

"I really do want to clarify that because it is important."

This story is being updated.

