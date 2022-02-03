Exclusive

Boris Johnson took private jet to Blackpool despite 3-hour train journey, LBC reveals

3 February 2022, 21:38 | Updated: 3 February 2022, 22:46

Boris Johnson used a private jet to travel to north-west England on Thursday.
Boris Johnson used a private jet to travel to north-west England on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Ben Kentish

Boris Johnson used a private jet to travel to north-west England on Thursday morning despite the journey taking just 3 hours by train, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister flew from London Stansted to Warton Airport on a government charter plane and was due to fly back on Thursday evening.

The flight takes around 40 minutes each way, but would also involve up to around a 2 hour and 30 minute round trip by car from Downing Street to London Stansted and back again.

The journey by car and plane is estimated to have taken Mr Johnson and his team around 2 hours 30 minutes. This is only an hour less than the 3.5-hour journey had the Prime Minister taken the train from London Euston, which takes 3 hours and 7 minutes to get to Blackpool. London Euston is just a 17-minute drive from Downing Street.

LBC has calculated that the trip on the government plane would be expected to have emitted several tons of greenhouse gases and is also likely to have been significantly more costly to the taxpayer than the cheaper, greener alternative of taking the train.

Mr Johnson's flight took off from London Standard at 10.46am, suggesting he would have had to have left Downing Street shortly after 9am.

Read more: Crisis day for beleaguered Boris as FOUR top aides quit No10 within hours

Read more: Sunak distances himself from Boris' Jimmy Savile 'slur' at Keir Starmer

Had he instead taken the 9.10am train from Euston, he would have arrived in Blackpool at 12.16pm – only around 50 minutes later than he did by flying.

Environmental campaigners told LBC that the decision to fly to the north-west was "shocking".

Paul Tuohy, Chief Executive of Campaign for Better Transport, said: "Flying to Blackpool sends entirely the wrong message about what sort of transport future we want. This is shocking from a Prime Minister who talks the talk on tackling climate change.

"Boris Johnson should have caught the train instead and emitted a tiny fraction of the carbon emissions.

"We will be happy to post a train timetable to 10 Downing Street if he needs a little help to travel the clean, green, responsible way."

Labour accused Mr Johnson of wasting taxpayers' money. The party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, told LBC: "Boris Johnson and his government demonstrate time and time again how little respect they have for our money.

"Just days after he has written off £4.3 billion lost to fraud, the Prime Minister is yet again playing fast and loose with taxpayers' cash.

"Coming on top of billions spent on crony contracts, these decisions destroy any claim that the Conservatives can be trusted with public finances."

Read more: PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

The government has previously faced questions over its use of private jets, particularly given its commitment to the UK reaching net zero by 2050.

In November, Mr Johnson was slammed for using a government plane to fly home from the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

And last week, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss came under fire for using the government jet to travel to Australia at an estimated cost of £500,000.

But, asked about the latest trip, a No10 spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister uses a variety of transport in order to conduct business safely and efficiently, including trains. All travel decisions are made with consideration for security and time restraints."

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Labour

Liberal Democrats

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Priti Patel

Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Four of Boris Johnson's top aides, Martin Reynolds (top left), Munira Mirza (top right), Dan Rosenfield (bottom left) and Jack Doyle (bottom right), have quit Downing Street.

Crisis day for beleaguered Boris as FOUR top aides quit No10 within hours
In a leaked email to one his constituents, the PM said that a faux fur alternative was not good enough for the job.

Boris vs Carrie: PM locks horns with wife over real bear skins for Coldstream Guards
Millions of people face an eye-watering £700 hike in their energy bills, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced support for households.

Bank of England warns families face biggest fall in living standards in 30 years
Boris Johnson's head of policy Munira Mirza has resigned over his Jimmy Savile slur at Keir Starmer, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak distancing himself from the remarks.

Sunak distances himself from Boris' Jimmy Savile 'slur' at Keir Starmer
Piers Corbyn

"Lies": Piers Corbyn's court outburst after he is accused of calling NHS workers 'murderers'
David Goodwillie

'We got it wrong' Raith Rovers apologise as they drop David Goodwillie amid rape outcry
Natalie Carter said she had been left living in a home with no daylight

‘Living hell’ of residents trapped in dark and freezing flats due to cladding crisis
The RAF has scrambled Typhoon jets for a second day

RAF Typhoons scrambled as Russian aircraft approached UK for second day
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP
Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Shadow Chancellor

Some people won't have money left after paying for essentials, warns Rachel Reeves