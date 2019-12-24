Five times LBC set the news agenda in 2019

Donald Trump and Jacob Rees-Mogg both made the front pages on LBC this year. Picture: PA / LBC

From our world Exclusive interview with Donald Trump to Jacob Rees-Mogg's row with a "fearmongering" doctor, these are the times that LBC set the news agenda this year.

It has been a year of huge political news - with LBC often at the centre of the Brexit debate. Here are some of the times LBC made the front pages.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rows with doctor who wrote no-deal Brexit Yellowhammer report

Jacob Rees-Mogg told the doctor who wrote the no-deal Brexit mitigation report that he should be ashamed of saying that patients will die because of Brexit.

Doctor David Nicholl wrote the medical section of the Operation Yellowhammer report into what effect a no-deal Brexit could have on the NHS.

Rees-Mogg said: "I think this is the worst excess of Project Fear and I'm surprised that a doctor in your position would be fearmongering this way on public radio."

Dr Nicholl hit back: "Can I remind you I wrote the plans of mitigation."



Boris Johnson: Investigating historical child abuse is "spaffing money up the wall"

Boris Johnson has said that spending police budgets on historical child abuse is "spaffing money up the wall".

At a later occasion, the Prime Minister denied saying this - but here he is definitely saying it.



Donald Trump told LBC Jeremy Corbyn would be bad for Britain

In a world exclusive, President Trump gave a wide-ranging interview to Nigel Farage about his friendship with Boris Johnson, whether the US wants a deal over the NHS and Brexit negotiations.

But there were two moments that made the front pages. Firstly, the President urged Nigel to do a deal with Boris Johnson to ensure that Brexit can be done.

And then he suggested that Jeremy Corbyn would be "so so bad" for the UK.



LBC uncovers major people smuggling ring

An LBC investigation uncovered a major people smuggling ring that claims French police are helping them get people to the UK.

An undercover team for LBC infiltrated the criminal gang, operating out of Dunkirk in the north of France.

After gathering the evidence, our reporter then confronted the people smuggler with it - and he made a run for it. Watch it above.



Jeremy Corbyn tells LBC that ISIS leader should have been arrested

Jeremy Corbyn told LBC that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi should have been arrested in the US operation in which he died.

Speaking to an LBC reporter, he said that he would have preferred that the terror leader was arrested.

However, he actually killed himself as the US forces closed in on him.