Bid on a signed Steve Allen tea towel in Global’s Make Some Noise's auction

Steve Allen's last signed tea towel. Picture: Global

LBC’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, has launched an auction full of exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences and items to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

The very last Steve Allen tea towel, signed by the man himself

This is your chance to get your hands on the very last of Steve Allen’s personalised tea towels, signed by the legend himself! As a must-have item for all 4am spikers, it’s no wonder that when the tea towels went on sale to celebrate Steve’s 40th anniversary on LBC back in September, they were an instant hit.

The tea towel features a drawing of Steve by artist Robert Lee Hensby and highlights some of his best stories and favourite things - from his 4am spike to his hanging baskets. Don’t miss this final opportunity to show your love of LBC’s longest-serving presenter and make this limited-edition item yours.

It's not just this wonderful tea towel you can win, many of these one-of-a-kind prizes will allow you to get up close (virtually) with much-loved presenters - or try your hand at something you never dreamed you'd do!

This is your chance to make up for the events that you’ve missed out on this year - we also have some incredible live experience prizes for 2021 that you can bid on.

This includes the ultimate darting experience for two at Alexandra Palace and an in-depth guided tasting tour for you and 5 friends at BrewDog's beer school.

To be in with a chance of winning a dream prize, just click here.

New prizes are being added all the time, so keep checking for the latest.

By becoming a winning bidder, you’ll be supporting our Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise. The auction is raising money for small charities helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems, as well as carers and care workers.

Important Information:

· The auction closes at 22:00 on Sunday 21st June 2020.

· You must be 18 or over to place a bid.

· In order to bid, you’ll need to register on the auction site (hosted by Bid_In) using your full name, email address, mobile number and a four-digit pass code. This is to enable us to notify you if you get outbid or if you are the winning bidder.

· Please check the important information and T&Cs listed under each auction item before placing a bid to ensure you fully understand the terms and that you are eligible to bid.

· In the event of non-payment within 7 days of the auction closing time, the highest bidder will lose the bid and we will approach the second highest bidder.

· If you have any questions about the auction, please email prizes@makesomenoise.com.