Global's Make Some Noise Day: Get Involved

Today is Global's Make Some Noise Day. We're raising money for some small charities who don't get heard - and we need your help.

Global’s radio brands Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold are uniting for the day to raise money for small charities that help disadvantaged children, young people and their families across the UK living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

So far, the total we've managed to raise is:

Our presenters are all making some noise for disadvantaged children and young people by giving small charities a platform to tell their story on air to Global’s 25 million listeners. Throughout today, you'll hear some of the people that your money can help.

Across the country schools and workplaces will be dressing loud. And it’s not too late to get involved. This is your last chance to win some fabulous prizes, including holidays to New York, Mexico, Florida or Dubai, or a new FIAT 500.

Plus, we've still got Steve Allen's sold-out charity show at the Leicester Square Theatre coming up.

Tune in all day today for Global's Make Some Noise Day on LBC.

