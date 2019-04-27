Inspired By The London Marathon? Run In 2020 For Global's Make Some Noise

Global's Make Some Noise London Marathon. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

Fancy running next year’s Virgin Money London Marathon? We’re looking for runners to take on the 26.2 mile challenge in 2020, for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Running a marathon is on a lot of people’s bucket lists – and for others it’s a yearly challenge. By taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon 2020 for LBC's team you can support our charity, Global's Make Some Noise!

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC's charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.

As part of LBC’s team raising money for Make Some Noise, you’ll receive lots of things to help you complete the challenge:

• Support every step of the way – from the moment you register, right up until the race. You’ll be put in contact with a dedicated member of staff who will be on hand to advise you.

• Fundraising materials including t-shirts, collection buckets and tins to help you with your activities.

• A Global’s Make Some Noise running vest to wear with pride on the big day.

• Support from the Make Some Noise cheering team at the race – making lots of noise to spur you on, of course!

• A post-race reception here in Leicester Square, just steps away from the finish line.

We’ll provide you with a massage to help your aching limbs, refreshments for you and your supporters, and even give you a peek behind the scenes with a studio tour.

And of course, you’ll have support of LBC right behind you!

We’ll ask you to pay a non-refundable registration fee of £100 and commit to raising a minimum of £2,000 in sponsorship for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Register your interest by filling in this form, and we’ll be in touch…