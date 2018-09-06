Win A Five-Night Stay In Dubai

Text for your chance to win a luxury stay in Dubai.

LBC is giving you plus one the chance to win a luxury stay for two in Dubai. Dubai is home to golden beaches, record-breaking landmarks, world-class shopping, dining and family attractions.

Thanks to Dubai Tourism, you’ll fly to Dubai and relax for 5-nights on a half-board basis in a suite at the award-winning beach front JA Palm Tree Court Hotel.

The beautiful resort situated in JA Jebel Ali Golf Resort, boasts a vast array of leisure facilities all under one roof. There is an 800-metre private beach, four swimming pools, a choice of 16 restaurants and bars for you to dine at, a championship 9-hole golf course, horse-riding stables and a water sports centre!

That’s not all, we are giving you both a one day admission pass to all four Dubai Parks and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination including film-based MOTIONGATE™ Dubai and BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ based on some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

During your trip, you’ll also have the chance to experience a traditional Arabian dinner at the majestic JA Al Sahra Desert Resort on one of your evenings.

To be in with a chance of winning, text the word DUBAI to 84850.

Entries close at midday on 5th October. Keep your phone handy, we may be calling you.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you. 100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You must be 18 or over to take part. You’re playing across all participating radio stations and regions which can be found below with full T&Cs and date restrictions.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping children and young people living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator. Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Full Terms And Conditions

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647).

2. The "Radio Stations" advertising the competition is Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Heart Network, Radio X and LBC.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (DUBAI), Capital – 83958 (DUBAI), Capital Xtra – 61236 (DUBAI), LBC – 84850 (DUBAI), Radio X - 83936 (DUBAI) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on Friday 24th August 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 12.00 on Friday 5th October 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the

number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. This prize is for a 5-night half-board stay at JA Palm Tree Court at JA Jebel Ali Golf Resort, Dubai, for 2 people, inclusive of return economy flghts to Dubai Airport. An Arabian dinner experience for 2 is included at the JA Al Sahra Desert Resort and 2 ‘1 day, 4 parks’ passes for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

-This prize is for 1 winner and a guest (2 adults) to stay for 5-nights in a suite at the JA Palm Tree Court at JA Jebel Ali Golf Resort, Dubai and 2 entry passes to all 4 parks in Dubai Park and Resorts.

-Food at the hotel is on a half-board basis for 2 adults.

-All soft drinks (water, tea and coffee and fizzy drinks and juices) are included. Alcohol is not included and is at the winner and guests expense.

-An Arabian Dinner Experience at AL Sahra Desert Resort for 2 people is also included.

- Prize includes 2 entry passes to Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterpark.

- Height and accessibility restrictions apply for certain rides.

- Seasonal timings can be found at: https://www.dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/park-hours

- Park vouchers cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer or promotion.

-Transfers to and from Motiongate Dubai are not included.

-Transfers to and from Dubai International Airport are included.

-Return economy flights for 2 people with Emirates from the UK to Dubai International Airport will be included.

-Emirates fly from: London Heathrow Airport, London Gatwick Airport, Birmingham Aiport, Newcastle Airport and Glasgow Airport.

-Economy Class customers can check in up to 35kg depending on the fare type.

-Emirates terms and conditions apply.

-UK ground transfers to the airport are not included.

-This prize is valid until 31st October 2019.

-Blackout Dates:

8 Oct-02 Nov 2018

2-23 Nov 2018

2 Dec-04 Jan 2019

8-23 Feb 2019

8-21 Apr 2019

20 Oct-31 Oct 2019

-All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

-The flights and accommodation are subject to availability at the time of booking and embargoes and blackout periods may apply. If the date selected by the prize winner is unavailable due to airline embargo or blackout dates then a range of alternative dates will be offered.

-The cost of travel insurance, spa experiences, gratuities, meals, spending money and all and any other incidental travel expenses are not included in the prize.

-Name changes, or destination changes are not permitted.

-Winner may be charged a fee if they change the date of travel after flights have been booked.

-Winner and guests must travel on the same flight and dates and carry valid passports. The prize must be used by the winner and guests travelling together.

-Travel insurance is required but is not included. It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they have proper travel insurance cover prior to beginning their journey.

-Visa: It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure that, should a visa be required to enter a country, this is to be obtained prior to travelling. Failure to ensure the correct documentation is in place will probably result in the passenger being refused passage on the aircraft.

-Health Documents: It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

- Whilst we will do all we can to book your trip on your preferred dates, this is not always possible and we ask that you provide three options as soon as possible after the competition and at least four weeks’ notice to make a booking.

- More popular holiday periods for the destination get booked up quickly and there are no guarantees we will be able to offer your first choice.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.